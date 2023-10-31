Katie’s chosen charity this year is West Midlands Air Ambulance and she was delighted to raise just over £1,000 from the ladies who participated in the golf and supported the raffle, cake stall and various other stalls. Ros Ashton’s team came first out of 22 teams, with 43 points, closely followed by Dinah Johnston’s team with 42 points. In third place were Jose Wilson, Rosemary Williams and their guest with 37 points.