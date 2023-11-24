MUCK of last weekend's football programme was wiped out by the weather, including Monmouth Town’s trip to Caerleon FC.
But in one of a handful of games to survive, the 2nds secured a fourth East Gwent One win 4-2 at home to Sudbrook CC, Noddy Swingwood firing a brace, backed by a first senior goal for 16-year-old full back Archie Smith and one for Tommy Chubb.
Chepstow’s Thornwell R&W missed out though, going down 2-0 at home to Riverside Rovers in Gwent Premier 2.
Redbrook Rovers were also downed 4-2 at home by Lydbrook Reserves in North Glos One, but their 2nds reversed the score to take all three points away to Lydbrook’s A string in NG 3.
Fixtures this Saturday (November 25) include – Monmouth Town v Lucas Cwmbran, Abercarn United v Chepstow Town, Sudbrook CC v Monmouth 2nds, Chepstow Town 2nds v Blaenavon Blues 2nds, Cwmcarn Athletic v Usk Town, Rockfield Rovers v Caldicot Castle, Caldicot Town 3rds v Portskewett & Sudbrook, Usk 2nds v Forgeside 2nds, Caldicot Castle 2nds v Chepstow Town 3rds, Port & Sud 2nds v Sudbrook CC 2nds,Tintern Abbey v Severn Tunnel, Underwood 2nds v Thornwell R&W 2nds, Broadwell A v Redbrook Rovers, Redbrook 2nds v Westbury 2nds,