THE Kingfishers will be launching the new season without head coach Steve Davies after the shock departure of the Newport County U16s boss.
His exit days before the start of a new league season followed Tuesday night's 4-1 friendly loss at Lydbrook Athletic - a third pre-season defeat in a row.
Relegated from the Ardal South East last season and due to launch a new campaign in the Gwent County Premier Division next month, Monmouth Town were set to visit Chepstow Town for a derby friendly this Saturday.
But the Jockeys have now posted that they are looking for new opposition following a 'cancellation'.
The Kingfishers posted on Wednesday: "Steve Davies has left the Kingfishers with immediate effect.
"We would like to thank Steve for all of his efforts over the last 12 months and to wish him good luck for the future."
Davies also confirmed his departure, which followed Tuesday's loss to the newly-promoted Gloucestershire Northern League village side and the exodus of several players, posting: "I have made the tough decision to leave Monmouth Town.
"I would like to personally thank everyone at the club for their support on and off the pitch over the past 12 months.
"I wish everyone associated with the club well for the coming season."
Only last month, Davies had agreed to extend his tenure for another season, supported by ex-players Nick Harrhy and Jack Alderdice as team managers.
But several players have left the club since relegation from the Ardal South East League, Mitch Palmer and Josh Maksimovic moving on to Ardal outfit Risca United, while Luke Firkin, Jake Bevan and Jake Perrella have also headed for pastures new.
And it appears that Tuesday's heavy loss to Lydbrook may have been the final straw.
With the Sports Ground still being used for cricket, the Kingfishers have been playing pre-season games away and at Lydbrook's Wyeside ground.
They launched pre-season with a 5-0 win at Forest outfit Harrow Hill before losing by the same score at Lydbrook to Cymru Premier Barry Town United.
That was followed on Saturday at the same ground by a 3-0 loss to Newport County Academy, Alfie Young sinking them with a second-half hat-trick, and Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Athletic.
The club are not thought to be looking to bring in new coaching staff to replace Davies.
Meanwhile, Ardal South East Chepstow were pushing Bristol Rovers Academy to a 2-1 result in a tight prestige clash at Larkfield Road the same night (July 18), having enjoyed a 3-2 pre-season victory over JD Cymru visitors Abergavenny Town and a 2-2 draw on Saturday with Newport Corinthians after trailing 2-0 at the break.
Prior to the latest news, Monmouth Town were also advertising for reserve team and social media managers.
Anyone interested should email Rob Laurie at [email protected] or on social media, deadline Friday (July 21).