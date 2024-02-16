MONMOUTH Town FC’s Gwent Senior Cup clash at home to Newport Corinthians fell victim to the weather at the weekend, but has been rescheduled to this Saturday afternoon (February 17).
The Kingfishers will be hoping for a repeat of their 3-1 Gwent Premier League win over high-flying Corinthians last month, and would love to see lots of support pitchside.
Chepstow Town played on Friday night, but suffered a 4-0 defeat away to Ardal South East table toppers Trethomas Bluebirds.
The Jockeys were level pegging 0-0 at half-time, Josh Parsons’s shot forcing the keeper into a save from a corner while a long shot from Sonny Lewis also flashed wide.
But right on half-time, Chepstow rode their luck when a dink over onrushing keeper Matthew Swann clipped the post and ran out, but it stayed even steven well into the second period when the visitors’ wheels suddenly fell off, with four goals in 14 minutes.
Levi Rees headed home from a corner to break the deadlock on 65 minutes and added a second eight minutes later, latching onto a chip over the top and rounding the keeper to score.
That appeared to knock the stuffing out of Chepstow, who conceded again two minutes later when a goalmouth melee led to Ethan Edwards slotting home at the far post.
And it was 4-0 after another three minutes, when Rees raced to the byline and pulled the ball back to Jjames Young to blast home.
The Jockeys held out for the last quarter of an hour or so without conceding again, but are now nervously looking over their shoulders three from bottom, with just three points separating them from the bottom two.
Much of the fixture list fell victim to the weather, but Chepstow outfit Thornwell R&W managed to secure a morale boosting 3-1 win away to Gwent Premier 2 basement rivals Oak FC, however, to leave them a point behind their hosts with a game in hand.
Monmouth Town 2nds went down to a 2-0 loss away to high-flying Underwood and stay seventh in East Gwent One, with a very short trip to Rockfield Rovers up next this Saturday for a local derby.
And with Sudbrook CC held to a 4-4 draw at home by Caldicot Town 3rds, Monmouth’s hosts last weekend leapfrogged the Severnsiders to top spot.
But it was unlucky 13 for Thornwell R&W 2nds in the local derby away to Chepstow Town 3rds, walloped 13-1 as the home side went top of East Gwent 2.
Fixtures this Saturday afternoon (February 17) include – Monmouth Town v Newport Corinthians, Chepstow Town v Treharris Athletic Western, Caldicot Town v Tredegar Town, Thornwell R&W v Usk Town, Rockfield Rovers v Monmouth Town 2nds, Abergavenny Town 2nds v Caldicot Town 2nds, Usk Town 2nds v Blaenavon Blues 3rds, Port & Sud 2nds v Severn Tunnel, Sudbrook CC 2nds v Underwood 2nds, Tintern Abbey v Thornwell R&W 2nds, Redbrook Rovers v Lydney Town B.