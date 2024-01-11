Gwent Senior Cup Cefn Forest 1 Monmouth Town 3
MONMOUTH Town FC returned to action last Saturday (January 6) at Cefn Forest in the Gwent Senior Cup, returning home with a 3-1 victory thanks to goals from Rob Laurie, George Gouldingay and Nick Harrhy.
The Kingfishers, who have not had a competitive fixture since their entertaining 3-3 with Ebbw Vale on December 16, started the game looking to avenge an early season league defeat at Forest.
Monmouth were without Dan Macdonald, Josh Maxsimovic, Ibra Ndure, Luke Cleaves, James Greeney and Jacob Perrella, while Laurie started his first game in 14 weeks after recovering from a calf tear.
There were also starts for Joe Barratt, Lewis Lloyd and Matt Jones.
The game was largely reminiscent of a pre-season training game with both sides happy to retain possession on the large pitch.
But Monmouth always had an extra gear and looked the most likely side to score,
And when Gouldingay broke the defensive line and was brought down by the onrushing keeper, Laurie stepped up and dispatched the penalty to give himself a goal scoring return from injury and Town 1 deserved 1-0 half-time lead,
The second half continued in much the same fashion, but a 10- minute spell from the hosts saw Monmouth forced into a defensive mix up at a corner with Cefn levelling.
But with 30 minutes to play the Kingfishers upped their intensity and looked the only likely winner.
Men of the Match, Lloyd and Jones, controlled the game with Keane and the back three had no work to do.
The impressive Gouldingay helped himself to another goal on the 70 minute mark with Harrhy again getting himself on the scoresheet in the closing stages.
The Kingfishers next host Gwent Premier table-toppers Newport Corinthians at the Sports Ground this Saturday afternoon (January 13).
Elsewhere, Chepstow Town fell to an injury time winner 3-2 at home to high-flying Risca in Ardal South East, levelling twice in the second half through Ashley Palmer and Leo Ross before missing out six minutes into stoppage time.
Monmouth's Rockfield Rovers beat Wye Valley derby visitors Tintern Abbey 2-0 in the quarter-final of the East Gwent Benevolent Cup, as Sudbrook CC also made it through, 5-2 at home to Undy Athletic 3rds.
And completing the semi-final line up were Caldicot Castle, 3-0 winners away to Sudbrook CC 2nds, and Underwood, 6-1 home winners over Caldicot Town 3rds.
Two goals from Jayden Makondora and one from Adam Ward also saw Redbrook Rovers 2nds to a 3-0 FJ Pope Cup win away to Westbury 2nds.
In league action, Usk Town missed out 3-2 at home to Oak FC in Gwent Premier 2, while their 2nds were pipped 2-1 away to Panteg 2nds in Gwent Central 2
Caldicot Town 2nds also lost 4-2 at home to Cambrian & Clydach in the FAW Reserves South Cup.
Other fixtures this Saturday (January 13) include – Undy Athletic v Chepstow Town, Caldicot Town v Goytre, Treowen Stars 2nds v Chepstow Town 2nds, Trinant v Usk Town, Crickhowell v Thornwell R&W, Sudbrook CC v Rockfield Rovers, Usk Town 2nds v Pontnewynydd 2nds, Chepstow Town 3rds v Underwood 2nds, Severn Tunnel v Caldicot Castle 2nds, Thornwell R&W 2nds v Port & Sud 2nds, Tintern Abbey v Sudbrook CC 2nds, Redbrook Rovers v Mushet & Coalway 2nds, Ruardean Hill Rangers A v Redbrook Rovers 2nds (Dean Magna School).