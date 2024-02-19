Gwent County Senior Cup
Monmouth Town 2 Newport Corinthians 4
Three first-half goals meant that Monmouth Town FC exited the Gwent County Senior Cup on Saturday, despite a spirited second half performance at the Sportsground, reports DAN KEANE.
Newport Corinthians dominated the first-half, racing into a three goal lead through a Liam Head brace and Max Holey strike.
The Kingfishers responded well after the interval and scored early in the second half through a Josh Maksimovic strike, and soon after got another back from an Oscar Elias header.
It was all to play for, and Monmouth dominated the latter stages of the match and had chances to find a deserved equaliser.
But at the end of normal time, a Harry Shelley strike ensured Corries progressed to the semi-finals.
The away team started the match positively and went ahead inside 15 minutes after Max Holley picked up the ball at the back-post and his strike flew past Dan Keane from close range.
Within five minutes, Newport had doubled their lead after a free-kick into the box was steered into the net by Liam Head.
Head got his second just before half-time when he chested the ball down on the edge of the box and his snap-shot went into the bottom right corner of the net.
The Kingfishers responded positively early in the second half though, and Dan MacDonald`s ball across the box was blasted into the net from Maksimovic to get Monmouth back into the tie.
Monmouth continued to dominate possesion, sustaining multiple attacks and got another goal back when Fin Thorpe floated a cross into the box and Elias guided the ball with his header into the top right corner of the net.
The Kingfishers desperately searched for an equaliser and MacDonald nearly got them level, but Jack Jones made a magnificent save to tip his effort over the bar.
The hosts continued to attack, but in the 90th minute, minute Corries confirmed their progression into the semi-finals when Sam Beckett’s cross was volleyed into the top corner of the net by Harry Shelley.
Kingfishers manager Jack Alderdice described his team’s performance as “disappointing” but admitted he was “pleased” with his team’s comeback.
“We were extremely poor in the first half and I challenged the boys to show a reaction at half-time which we did and was pleasing.”.
Monmouth Town are next in action against Caerleon AFC at the Sportsground on Saturday, March 2, as they look to get back to winning ways.
Meanwhile, Monmouth Town 2nds secured local bragging rights half a mile down the road at Rockfield Rovers, winning 2-1 in East Gwent One to leave the hosts fourth and the visitors seventh.
Olly Kennedy put Town 1-0 up on 17 minutes, but Rockfield hit back with 17 minutes to play.
The hosts’ joy was short-lived though, Kyron Smith firing the visitors back in front four minutes later.
The 2nds are at home this Saturday against Caldicot Castle.