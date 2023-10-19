Gwent Premier League Premier Division
Rogerstone 4 Monmouth Town FC 4
MONMOUTH Town came from behind three times to earn a point on the road at Rogerstone in the Gwent County Premier Division, having now only lost once in their last six league matches, reports DAN KEANE.
In an absorbing encounter the Kingfishers thoroughly deserved to draw as 16 year old George Gouldingay scored his second of the afternoon to rescue a point late on for his side to continue his stellar start to the season.
Monmouth came into the match after a dominant home victory against Newport Civil Service and knew a win would continue to propel themselves up the table and into the top six.
The Kingfishers started on the front foot dominating possession and the hosts seeking to spring swift counter-attacks.
The pattern of the game soon developed with Rogerstone sustaining numerous attacks and broke the deadlock after twelve minutes when a corner into the box went across the box before Marcus Roberts tapped the ball in at the back post
Soon after a period of Monmouth keep-ball ended in Ashley Ford slotting away the equaliser after Josh Makismovic squared the ball across to Ford who hit the ball first time into the bottom corner of the net.
The game continued to be frantic and end to end in the early stages and Rogerstone regained the lead after twenty minutes.
Bright play from winger James Goodfellow resulted in him shooting from the edge of the box in which goalkeeper Dan Keane managed to push away however Callum Marsh`s instinctive run made sure he was able to slot away the rebound.
llowed the home side to assert themselves upon the match and extended their lead with a spectacular goal from winger James Goodfellow.
Some smart passing exchanges resulted in Goodfellow receiving the ball just outside the box and hitting it first time on the volley which flew into the bottom corner of the net.
The Kingfishers responded well and finished the half strongly as they searched for a way back into the game and just before half time were given a lifeline.
A through ball from Jacob Perrella played George Gouldingay one on one with the goalkeeper from a tight angle and Gouldingay made no mistake as he smartly placed the ball past the goalkeeper.
The second half continued in a similar manner to how the first ended with Monmouth playing with purpose and verve, with Gouldingay adding creativity to his team’s endeavours.
Fellow attacker Oscar Elias was another bright spark, and he was denied an equaliser when his curling twenty yard effort was superbly saved by Stephen Meaker.
As the Kingfishers grew in confidence and imposed themselves on the match, a sense of belief coursed around the side. When Gouldingay received the ball in a tight space in the box and was hacked down by William Price Joshua Makismovic made no mistake in cooly stirking the penalty into the right corner of the net.
As the second half advanced the home side looked content with a draw so their aim was to control the match and slow the tempo, whereas Monmouth attempted to instigate a more frenetic flowing encounter as they chased the win they desired.
Despite this, against the run of play the home team once again took the lead when a positive run from James Goodfellow resulted in him floating a cross into the box which was met by Nathan Murphy who`s header was guided into the top corner of the net.
The Kingfishers continued to dominate possession in the late exchanges of the match with Rogerstone happy to keep men behind the ball and protect their lead.
Over the course of the second half Monmouth were no doubt the better team and continued to push for a deserved equaliser once again. The outstanding George Gouldingay delivered for his side once again equalising with ten minutes of the contest to play.
Some smart midfield rotations from Mathew Jones and Joshua Maksimovic resulted in Oscar Elias whipping a ball into the box met by George Gouldingay who was able to tap the ball into the net from close range.
Moments later frustration got the better of Nathan Murphy for Rogerstone after he was sin-binned meaning his team would be forced to play the last moments of the match with ten men, incentivising Monmouth to push for a late winner.
With the Kingfishers pushing for a late winner looking to utilise the numerical advantage they were unable to break down a robust and organised Rogerstone who sat ten men behind the ball.
This resulted in both sides having to settle for a point in which on the balance of proceedings the Kingfishers will be disheartened they didn’t get all three.
Joint Manager Jack Alderdice described his Kingfishers performance as “positive” and “encouraging”.
He said “I thought the lads performed well and showed great improvements against a top side in this division. Rogerstone have started the season well and had some positive results, however I thought for large parts of the game we controlled the match”.
Alderdice added: “At the start of the season after going three-one down we wouldn’t have had the belief to get back into the game which is testament to how far the lads have come in a short space of time”.
“To really kick on now and push towards the top end of the table we need to eradicate lapses of concentration and ensure we stay organised and compact in key moments of the game”.
The draw means Monmouth stay eighth in the table only three points behind fourth place Abertillery Excelsiors.
Next up for the Kingfishers is a home match on Saturday 21st October against fifteenth placed Wattsville.