Ardal South East League
Monmouth Town FC 0 Caldicot Town 1
THE Kingfishers slipped to a seventh successive league loss at home to local rivals Caldicot Town at the Sportsground on Saturday.
The Mandarin Stone-sponsored outfit were looking to end a losing streak sttetching back to mid-November went into the game hoping to pull within a point of Caldicot.
But now they find themselves seven points behind their Monmouthshire rivals and precariously just two points outside of the relegation places ahead of this weekend’s crucial fixture away versus Croesyceiliog, who themselves are second from bottom.
Caldicot started the stronger of the two sides and Monmouth struggled to match the physicality of the organised visitors.
Monmouth began to play their way into the game but were punished for losing the ball in an attacking area.
And 30 seconds later, after a quick counter attack, the ball was in the back of the Monmouth net.
Neither side created any notable chances after that, with the game 1-0 at the break.
Monmouth did huff and puff through parts of the second half but again failed to create any scoring opportunities and the match ended with just the single goal.
The Kingfishers, without a goal in the last five games, will need to find their scoring touch if they are to pull themselves away from the relegation zone, with this Saturday a prime opportunity to earn some much-needed points.
Chepstow Town’s visitors Newport City had climbed off the bottom of the table with a run of three wins and three draws, but had no answer to the Jockeys’ firepower who scored five unanswered goals, four of them before half-time.
The win saw Chepstow go fifth above Blaenavon Blues who drew 1-1 with Undy Athletic, who stay third and host the Jockeys this Saturday in a local derby, while Caldicot are home to Tredegar Town.