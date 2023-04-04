In what was a bottom of the league clash, Monmouth came out on top thanks to a 6-4 victory versus Newport City, reports Rob Laurie.
The game was frantic from the outset and Monmouth raced into a 2-0 lead inside 20 minutes thanks to goals from Tom Walker and Finn Thorp.
The two goal advantage didn’t last long, with Newport scoring twice themselves to bring the contest even.
There was still time for Ollie Moss to score what would be the first of two goals before half-time, Monmouth leading 3-2 at the break.
If there were doubts as to whether the second half would be as entertaining they were quashed shortly after the restart with Moss getting his name on the scoresheet once again.
In a real game of tug of war Newport again reduced the two goal deficit to one before Jake Perrella scored twice in quick succession to put the game beyond Newport’s reach at 6-3.
There was time for Perrella to get his name on the score sheet again, this time for Newport City, that concluded the goalscoring in what was a welcome win for the Kingfishers.