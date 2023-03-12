AFTER some cancelled competitions in December and January due to inclement weather, the Ladies at Ross on Wye Golf Club have been enjoying the relatively mild and dry spring weather throughout February, which has meant all of the planned competitions were played, reports RUTH KIRCHMEIER.
The beautiful wild daffodils are studding the woodland areas between the fairways and the course is in great shape thanks to the hard work of the greens staff.
The final January competition, a Bing Bang Bong 9 hole competition was played on Tuesday 31st by 44 ladies. In first place, was Bridget Hirams with 19 points, closely followed by Maureen Turner in second place with 18 points. In third was Jennifer Thornton with 16 points.
On Tuesday, February 7, 43 ladies played in a fun 9 hole 3 Clubs and a Putter individual Stableford competition.
Wendy Ancrum was the winner with 20 points. Lorraine Fenner came second with 18 points and in third place was Kerry Welding with 17 points.
Fifteen teams of 3 ladies played in a 9 hole Valentine’s Day Bowmaker Stableford Competition on February 14.
Katie Stooke, Lesley Ross and Chris Morris came first with 38 points, followed by Rosie Price, Marie-anne Belton and Kerry Welding in second with 37 points.
Dinah Johnston, Karen Mirfin and Kim Williams came third with 36 points.
A 16 hole Hi Lo Stableford Foursomes was played by 32 ladies on Tuesday, February 21. The winners were Martha Norton and Chris Morris with 35 points. In second were Bridget Hiram and Jackie Wheatstone with 31 points, followed by Allison Charles and Dorothy Green with 30 points.
The final February competitions were a 16 hole and 9 hole Florida Scramble on February 28.
Sixteen teams of 3 played in the 16 hole competition won by Chris Morris, Wendy Ancrum and Jennifer Reeve-Tucker who scored a net of 56 on countback.
In second were Sally Fycun, Hannah Keir and Sue Johnson also scoring net 56 on countback from Marie-anne Belton, Rosie Price and Kerry Welding.
The 9 hole Florida Scramble was played by 2 teams, the winners being Chris Crane, Christine Downs and Ellie Peake with a net 38. In second place was Audrey Causon, Mary Palmer and Debbie Woods with a net score of 42.
The dry weather at this time of year has been a particular bonus, as there has been no restrictions on the use of trolleys and this has enabled those who would not want to carry their clubs to play.
Winter golf can often feel like a game to be endured rather than enjoyed and this year it feels as though the spring conditions have energised the Ladies Section, reflected in the numbers playing in the competitions and the quality of golf being played.
There are a number of ladies who have made an impressive start to the year, being in the winning teams on more than one occasion and hopefully this will help them continue to play well throughout the year.
A special mention for Chris Morris, Wendy Ancrum, Kerry Welding, Rosie Price, Marie-anne Belton and Bridget Hirams.