Late try for Cinderford to earn draw at Hull
National One
Hull 30-30 Cinderford
Subscribe newsletter
FOR the second week in a row, a late score meant a share of the spoils.
Hull were looking for a first victory in National One going into the match and they showed enough spirit and enterprise in their play throughout to give them plenty of encouragement.
The home side were quickly into their stride with Reece Dunn going over in the corner before converting a second try from Dan Evans to make it 12-0 after 10 minutes.
Cinderford responded well to draw level with Will Gilderson and Morgan Adderly-Jones scoring tries, with Mike Austin adding one conversion.
Just before half-time Keane Naylor scored a try for the home team, which Dean converted to give his side the lead at the interval.
The scores were level again soon after the restart when Harry Hone forced his way over, with Austin adding the conversion and then a penalty soon afterwards to put Cinderford ahead for the first time.
Back came Hull however with Sam Robson scoring their fourth try, before Austin and Dean exchanged penalties. A second penalty from Dean looked as though it would earn the home team a much-needed victory, but Cinderford piled on the pressure in the closing stages to enable George Boulton to score a try, which went unconverted.
Back in Gloucestershire there were good wins for Cinderford’s United and Stags side.
United remain top of Counties One Western North after a 48-7 drubbing of Chipping Sodbury.
Tom Samak and Henry Pearson crossed twice, with Louis Jayne, Matt Williams, Zac Littlefair also touching down. Joe Langbridge scored a try and kicked four conversions.
Robbie Winman scored twice with one each for Fin Gunter, Dave Didcote, Reuben Hinds, Nathan Pollock, Jake Hinds and Teigan Shockey with Dan Trigg kicking six conversions as the Stags beat Old Patesians II `12-57.
Cinderford: Morgan Adderly-Jones, Mike Holden, Will Baldwin, George Boulton, Will Gilderson, Mike Wilcox, Mike Austin, George Porter, Nathan Taylor, Shaun Knight, Dan Hodge, Jonny Holliday, Matt Lane, Dec Fissenden, Harry Hone (capt.). Replacements: Alex Chalkin, Sam Baker, Tyler Jerrum, George Angell, Jimmy Williams.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |