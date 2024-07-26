The rally is a qualifying round of the Protyre Asphalt Rally Championship, HRCR Stage Masters, Mini Cup and CMSG series.It's now regarded as one of the UK,s premier closed road rallies taking place in the counties of Gloucestershire Herefordshire and Worcestershire.Its base will once again be the spacious showground in March Marcle, with a new 2 day format for this year opening up with two super special stages late on Saturday afternoon, before a further ten tests on the Sunday giving competitors some 60 miles over 12 special stages. The event will kick off as usual from the historic market place in Ledbury with its popular ceremonial start mid afternoon on the Saturday. Joining the list of top quality entries are a host of locals including the ever green Roger Moran with Dan Petrie on the notes in the Moran Motorhomes Skoda Fabia R5, Ben Friend together with regular co driver Cliffy Simmons switches from gravel to asphalt in the Allglass Anglia Escort RS1800.Protyre championship two wheel drive front runner Brad Cole will return to the series after breaking his arm on the Manx National in his Escort 2.5 with Jamie Vaughan alongside.