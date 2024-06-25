UP and coming Abergavenny cycling star Lowri Thomas has been selected as travelling reserve for the GB Olympic women's sprint team in Paris.
The 23-year-old Abergavenny Road Club rider has made remarkable progress since taking up sprint cycling in 2020, helping the GB women's team to silver at the Europeam Track Championships in the Netherlands earlier this year.
A Welsh Cycling spokesperson said: "Lowri's journey to the Olympics is a remarkable resilience and determination story.
"Initially, she competed in endurance events and then stepped away from competitive cycling.
"However, she made a significant comeback in late 2020, shifting her focus to sprinting.
"And in an impressive span of just 18 months, Lowri became a bronze medalist at the 2022 Nations Cup in Glasgow and the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, earning her selection for Team GB.
"Her rapid rise in the sprinting discipline highlights her extraordinary talent and dedication."
Other career highlights include the British Team Sprint title at the 2022 British National Track Championships.
She will travel to Paris alongside fellow Welsh sprint cyclist Emma Finucane, who started her cycling journey with Towy Riders.
Emma’s speed and tactical acumen have made her a standout performer, becoming the 2023 UCI World Champion in women’s sprint.
Josh Tarling, 20, has also been selected for the GB road race team alongside fellow West Walian Stevie Williams.
And mountain bike star Ella Maclean-Howell from Maindy Flyers is also on board Team GB in Paris.
"The journeys of these Welsh cyclists from local clubs to the Olympics underscore the importance of community support, dedication, and robust development programs in Wales," said Welsh Cycling.