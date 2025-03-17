Cinderford 20 Hornets 26
Hornets emerged as deserved 20-26 winners at the Beavis Memorial Ground over an out-of-sorts Cinderford.
The visitors’ hooker Kieran Ward opened the scoring after eight minutes with a try from a lineout catch and drive, which went unconverted.
Hornets then returned the ball the length of the field for Connor Vickery to score the first of his hat-trick, which Luke McMullan converted.
A couple of yellow cards for the visitors gave Cinderford a numerical advantage, but they could only manage a penalty from Reece Boughton to make it 3-12 at the interval.
The home team began the second half well and got themselves back in contention when prop Harry Edwards forced his way over for a try, which Boughton converted.
Hornets regained the initiative straight from the re-start however, with a second score from Vickery, which Charlie Carter converted.
Boughton reduced the deficit for the home team with his second penalty, but Vickery completed his hat-trick to secure victory for the visitors.
Cinderford were awarded a penalty try with the last play of the match to give them a losing bonus point.
The Foresters face a tough test on Saturday against National Two West leaders Camborne.