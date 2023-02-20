LYDNEY Town pulled off an important win against fellow Hellenic Premier strugglers Thornbury Town on Saturday (February 18).
Two first half goals from Steve Clarke and another from Lucas Vaughan earned the points against a Thornbury side who started the game just one point behind the Foresters.
Vaughan’s goal was his third since arriving at The Rec on loan from the Bristol Rovers Academy a fortnight ago.
The win at Thornbury was essential after a disastrous midweek home defeat at the hands of Mangotsfield Utd.
After a bright opening 15 minutes Lydney again conceded the first goal.
A promising Lydney attack broke down and Mangotsfield were on the front foot. With no Lydney player engaging the ball, midfielder Oli Jenkins ran unchallenged before unleashing a superb effort into the top corner with 20 minutes gone.
Four minutes later it was 2-0 after a needless free-kick, awarded on the left side, saw Owen Humphries head home unmarked at the far post.
Lydney had to respond and they picked up the pace a little.
A couple of goal-bound shots eventually earned a corner from the right.
When Dan Morgan’s first attempt came back to him he knocked a deep cross to the far post where Jarred Liddington leapt to head home.
The referee seemed to have a moment just before the break, handing yellow cards out to Thompson, Elliott and Sheen for petty reasons and the half ended with Mangotsfield 1-2 ahead.
Lydney started the second period quite well without being able to find a leveller.
The visitors scored a crucial third goal on 68 minutes when Luke Bence was given the freedom of the box to prod home from close in.
Lydney made a triple substitution with Blount, Wright and Lindsay replacing Harry Clarke, Liddington and Hamblett.
The injection of fresh legs did improve Lydney but some desperate defending from the Mangoes denied first Thompson, and then Clarke from finding the net – Wright also fired over when well placed.
The inevitable happened on 82 minutes. With Lydney pushing for the next goal they were left exposed to the counter attack.
A long ball out of defence saw Josh Haynes race clear to lob Thomas from 30 yards and effectively seal the points.
Lydney found a consolation in added time with a goal from Ross Lindsay and the game ended 2-4.
Lydney are now 16th in the Hellenic Premier, nine points ahead of bottom side Tuffley Rovers who are yet to come to The Rec.