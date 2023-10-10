SECOND half goals from Lewis Thompson and Lucas Vaughan proved to be enough for Lydney Town pick up a much needed three points.
Lydney’s cause was not helped when Frankie Johnson pulled up in the pre-match warm up, meaning a quick reshuffle of the pack.
Bassett started the brighter, full back Louis Spalding firing over the bar, and then Bailey Gallagher shooting wide.
Lydney’s best chance fell to Thompson who could only send his volley high over the top.
The half ended 0-0.
Gallagher should have put his side ahead seconds after the restart. Ackeem Stewart crossed to the far post where Gallagher amazingly shot wide of an open goal.
This seemed to kickstart Lydney into life and they went in front on 50 minutes.
Lucas Vaughan sent in a near post corner where Lewis Thompson headed home.
Billy Guest made way for Aston Jeffs and the youngster was straight into the action.
Bassett keeper Pickering had to be replaced after suffering a chest injury.
When the referee gave Lydney a free-kick just inside their half, there seemed little danger to the Bassett defence.
Lucas Vaughan fired in a shot that drifted over the replacement keeper’s head into the top corner to give Lydney a 2-0 lead.
Charlie Powell replaced Callum Dark and his fresh legs help stretch the Bassett defence.
Bassett continued to battle and gave Lydney a few hairy moments that the defence dealt with.
Keeper Rich Thomas was having a fine game in the Lydney goal.
The visitors’ frustration boiled over with five minutes left and Kai Robinson was shown a straight red following a poor challenge on Aston Jeffs.
The Lydney midfielder had to leave the action and was replaced by Luke Cunnliffe.
Tyler Blount came on for Declan Morley-Lyne for the final few minutes and Lydney saw the game out for a welcome three points and their first clean sheet of the season.
The win against mid-table opposition was a welcome boost after a Tuesday night home defeat.
Rich Thomas replaced Elliott Jones in goals for the visit of Longlevens after the young keeper broke in his shoulder in the previous weekend’s match against Roman Glass St George.
The game started at a quick pace but Lydney wasted the ball in the final third and it was the visitors who struck first on 26 minutes.
Lydney’s Achilles heel all season has been conceding goals from crosses, and when one came in from the left, Jordan Alderman rose unchallenged to head home.
Lydney responded immediately with an attack down the right wing which aw a cross turned past his own keeper by Jack Beardsell to level the score.
Both sides continued to attack and Longlevens went back in front just before the break with an identical goal to their first.
Lydney failed to learn from the earlier cross and it was Alderman again who headed another one past Thomas with ease.
Town began the second period in far better fashion, adding an injection of pace and pushing their opponents back.
They equalised on the hour mark. Longlevens didn’t clear the ball with any authority and when it dropped to Dave Jenkins, he volleyed it home from the edge of the box.
Declan Morley-Lyne replaced Charlie Powell following the goal and was involved almost immediately.
After seeing an effort deflected for a corner, Lucas Vaughan swung over the kick and Morley-Lyne headed home to put Lydney in front for the first time.
Jack Hill came on for Callum Dark.
It should have been four a few minutes later but Tristan Murphy headed a great chance over from six yards.
Lydney paid a heavy price for the missed opportunity when Murphy slid into a tackle in his area only for the Referee to award a penalty, Luke Troke scoring.
The visitors sensed a win and pushed on once again. As Lydney backed off Levens were rewarded with a late winner. Shiyak Sutherland who had a been a real threat down both flanks all evening, cut inside his marker and thumped his shot inside the far post.
In the Gloucestershire Northern Senior League, the Reserves beat Smiths 1-2 with a brace from Sam Wines.
In the North Gloucestershire League, Lydney A beat Broadwell 1-5 with a couple from Joe Dallow and one each forJoe Hale, Joe Powell and Alex Wilson.
The B team lost 2-1 at home to Sling, goal from Mickey Brett.