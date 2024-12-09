Lydney had a long trip via Gloucester down into Devon for a tricky looking Regional One South West fixture against Ivybridge on their artificial surface writes Roger Pike.
Conditions were dominated by the storm with the posts swaying dramatically in the gale force wind. Rugby director Sam Arnott was again forced into changes with Grady Alford making his debut at scrum half, Mike Massey returning to the second row and Louis Jayne moved to the back row.
Arnott’s game planwas executed perfectly by the team running everything, avoiding the kicking lottery.
Lydney ran in 11 tries from eight scores with a hat trick for Ty Lewis in a 5-65 win.
Playing against the gale, Lydney dominated the opening encounters.
Good forward drives saw the ball spun across the backs for Ty Lewis to put a clever kick through and score after just two minutes but the wind made the wide out conversion virtually impossible for Jake Hanley.
The hosts were soon deep in the 22m area but there was a knock on and Lydney ran it out with a superb break from Lewis saw him tackled just short.
Dominant upfront, Lydney won another scrum and the ball was spun out for winger Henry Sleeman to crash through for 0-10.
Lydney continue to dominate with Lewis tackled into touch just short.
With 20 minutes gone the hosts were pinned in their half despite the wind advantage.
Sleeman and Lewis were causing havoc on the wings and the forwards were dominating up front.
Another move saw Alex Nelmes join the line from full back to make the extra man to score, Hanley added the extras for 0-17.
With kicking impossible against the gale Lydney ran everything and the Ivybridge defence was breeched again with Sleeman crossing out wide for 0-22.
The hosts got a yellow card for numerous offences but Lydney were forced to bring on Rowan Mullis for the injured Garrett Myers.
Mullis had an immediate impact, crashing over close to the posts with Hanley adding the extras for 0-29.
With Alford spinning the ball out on every occasion or Scriven picking up for forward drives the visitors continued to dominate.
The hosts did get a chance to end the half with a score, but the Lydney defence held firm.
Ivybridge came out with a brief response but made little progress playing against the gale.
When the ball was dropped on halfway, Lydney kicked through for Hanley to touch down and 0-34.
Directly from the kick off, Ben Large cut through with Hanley converting for 0-41.
Ivybridge lost the ball again and sub Drew Roberts picked up to dart through,.
Tackled just short, Lydney spun the ball out for Louis Jayne to score, Hanley added a difficult conversion for 0-48 with 20 minutes left.
A brief Ivybridge attack saw the visitors defence again hold firm and a goal line drop out landed well inside the hosts’ half and Lydney pressed.
With Ivybridge pinned in their half, Ty Lewis did another clever kick through for his second try out wide and another Hanley conversion made it 0-55.
The Devon side got a consolation try in injury time, but from the kick-off another attack saw Ty Lewis cross again for his hat trick and 0-60.
Still not done, the visitors attacked through a Ben Large break, recycling the ball for Mullis to score.
Lydney: Garrett Myers, San Baker, James Bayliss, Mike Massey, Pat Hanslow, Louis Jayne, Kyle Frowen, Rielly Scriven, Grady Alford, Jake Hanley, Henry Sleeman, Ben Large (cast), Sam Harrison, Ty Lewis, Alex Nelmes. Replacements Rowan Mullis, Wilf Doyle-Finch, Drew Roberts.