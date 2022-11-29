ANOTHER threadbare Lydney squad came back from 2-0 down to take a hard earned point against Wantage Town on Saturday.
Still missing key players, Lydney got off to the worst possible start. Inside the first minute Wantage striker Josh Davis saw his speculative effort sneak in at the near post with Town keeper Rich Thomas convinced it was going wide.
It got worse on 10 minutes when Lydney failed to deal with an attack down the left and this time Davis volleyed over Thomas to make it 2-0.
Lydney battled hard to get back into the game, with Sheen and Johnson providing most of the best chances.
They were rewarded on 20 minutes when Steve Clarke broke free down the left.
His first time cross was slid home at the near post by Frankie Johnson.
Wantage were dangerous on the break and could have increased their lead but Alex Henshall saw his drive come back off the post just before the break.
Tristan Murphy replaced Mac Cheers-Berry for the second period and Lydney pushed forward only for the Wantage backline deny them any clear openings.
Manager James Morse sent on Sheppard and Jeffs for Hamblett and Lindsay as Lydney forced themselves forward.
Frankie Johnson was having a big influence on the game and it was his superb through ball that allowed Steve Clarke to round keeper Foster and level the score on 82 minutes.
Skipper Jordi Sheen put his side in front a minute later.
Dan Morgan raced down the left flank before delivering the ball across. Sheen was first to react and when his first time shot came back off the post he put the rebound home to give Lydney the lead.
Wantage were a bit shell shocked but refused to give it up.
Their hard work paid off in the last minute when a thumping shot from Liam Campbell came back off the chest of Thomas and Luke Ballard fired in.
The final action of the game came when another Morgan cross was met by Tristan Murphy who’s goal bound header landed on the roof of the net.
Reserves won 2-0 at Abbeymead Rovers, Sam Wines and Reece Bowkett with the goals.
The third team lost 3-0 at Cam Bulldogs in the County Cup and the fourths were awarded the game as Soudley didn’t have a side.