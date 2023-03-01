SPIRIT of Monmouth’s Marina Wright strode into the exclusive club of runners who have completed the world’s six major marathons on Sunday, completing the Tokyo Marathon in Japan.
She and Andrew Hillis flew the club flag at the Urayasushi sogo koen parkrun on Saturday before Marina took part in the marathon next day.
She reached half way in 2.07.53 before completing the full 26.2-mile race in 4.29.49.
Her fantastic effort saw her complete the list of six Abbot major world marathon races to gain the Six Star Medal which honours the runners who complete all six, having already done Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago and New York.
Closer to home, Spirit trio Katie Adams, Sarah Heath and Maixent Gaillard represented the club at the fifth and final Gwent X-Country race at Pont-y-Pwl Park on Saturday.
The John H Collins Gwent X-Country League is one of the largest in the UK, drawing more than 60 clubs from across South Wales and South West England.
Fixtures regularly attract more than 1,000 runners spread across 10 races, and the five matches over the winter feature conditions ranging from sunny grassy parkland to wet and windy moors.
All three Spirits gave it their all on the tough course.
Katie flew through the 6.3k run, with a strong time of 27mins 17secs to finish 20th in her over-35 age category.
Sarah was close behind with a fantastic time of 29.30 for fourth in her over-55 class.
The men’s course was a hilly 9.4k, and Maixent finished with a respectable time of 59.13, smiling as he crossed the line.
On Sunday, seven Spirit runners joined a 1,574-strong field in the Newport Half Marathon.
The race Started on Usk Way near the University of South Wales, and headed over the SDR Bridge before turning left up Corporation Road and out to Caerleon, then heading back along the boardwalk into the city centre.
The last three miles were on the river paths and SDR bridge.
First Spirit home was Rich Foster in one hour 18.42 with a great overall place of 32nd, followed by Brian Evans in 1.38.31.
Vicky Roberts was just 37 seconds back in a new PB of 1.39.08, with Martin Blakebrough next home for Spirit in 1.40.43. Alex Wilson was just behind in 1.41.08, finishing 10th in her over-40 age category.
And Jeremy Creasey made it home in 1.52.00 followed by Nick Sloper in 1.53.20.