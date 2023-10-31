IN a week when one of their former players made her senior international bow, Ross Juniors two women’s’ teams went goal crazy.
Mary McAteer came on as a sub for Wales against Germany in Sinsheim on Friday - an amazing achievement for the 19-year-old Sunderland Fc winger and the first ever senior cap for a Juniors’ graduate.
And two days later, Ross Ladies celebrated by leathering Ledbury with a rugby style 17-0 scoreline, while Ross Women beating Garden 9-1 away.
After starting out with Juniors as an 11-year-old, Mary has come up through the Wales junior ranks to reach the pinnacle of full senior international football, captaining the U19 team this year.
Wales lost out 5-1 to the mighty former world and European champions in the UEFA Women’s Nations League, but were hoping to bounce back last night after the Gazette went to print away to Denmark.
And Juniors posted after Mary came off the bench to win her first cap: “A massive congratulations to Mary for this incredible achievement.
“Mary played for the club before going to play for Bristol City, Aston Villa, Coventry United and now for Sunderland as a winger.
“It goes without saying that it’s the club’s first ever player to achieve full senior international hours too!”
And the current crop of senior Ross players filled their boots at the weekend, Jess Brain scoring six and Danie Ward five as Juniors Ladies scored 17 without replay at home to Ledbury in the Herefordshire Women’s League.
Playing ‘scintillating’ football, they were 3-0 up within 10 minutes and led 8-0 at the break, when the hosts changed positions to further their development.
And although the ninth didn’t arrive until 66 minutes, another eight followed in the final quarter of the match, with Jacqui Warner, Kate Phillips, Sadie Allen, Maisie Tucker, Cassie Tucker and Nicola Wall also on the scoresheet.
Over at Marden, Bea Zuka hit a hat-trick and Hollie Mace a brace, as
Juniors Women also won big.
It took half an hour for the first goal, when Scarlett Wood beat her player and crossed for Bea to finish low past the keeper.
Just before half-time an Amy Riggs pass found Wood who finished high into the roof of the net, and Ross added a third when Mace smashed a free-kick high in to the top corner.
After the break, a Macy Walker through ball found Bea to finish hard and low for 4-0, before Mace added her second again direct from a free-kick.
Marden hit back by pouncing on a save from Caitlin Howells for 5-1, but a short corner led to a cross and a first time volley from Nelly Penny which hit the bar and bounced in to the net for 6-1.
Holly Thomas added a seventh before Ella Jones smashed a first time shot into the top corner and Zuka completed her hat-trick for a 9-1 score.
Ross Juniors men also won 4-2 at home to Woolaston 2nds thanks to goals from Ben Scotford, Sam Thorne, Matt Darwin and James Richmond.
Other results included – Longhope 5 Boss 4, Montpellier 9 Lydbrook 2nds 0, Lydney Town B 5 Mitcheldean 2nds 2, Lydbrook A 0 Whitecroft 2nds 3, Ruardean Hill A 3 Blakeney 2nds 2.
Men’s fixtures this Saturday (Nov 4) include – Ross Juniors v Tenbury Utd, Abingdon Utd v Newent Town, Newent Town Dev v Evesham Dev, Wick v Ruardean Hill, Barnwood Utd v Lydbrook Ath, Broadwell Amts 2nds v Mitcheldean , Huntley v Sharpness 2nds, Tidenham Lydbrook Ath 2nds, Longhope v Yorkley, Mitcheldean 2nds v Viney St Swithins 2nds, Ruardean Utd v Lydney Town B.
On Sunday, Ross Juniors Women host Westfields, while the Ladies are away to Welland Ladies 2nds.