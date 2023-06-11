ROSS Cricket Club 1st XI travelled to Canon Frome on Saturday on a glorious summer’s day for a meeting of fifth and fourth respectively in Marches League Divison One, reports VIKKI TINGLE.
Like the previous week, Ross captain Jim Lewis, sponsored by Wye Security Solutions, won the toss and elected to bat.
And despite the early loss of Paul Franklin for 13, Ross made steady progress with the every reliable Angus McIntyre sponsored by Wythall Estate Vineyard and Ben Element
Canon Frome’s bowling was extremely accurate though, frustrating the Ross batsmen, but patience was the name of the game and McIntrye and Element built a 128-run partnership before Element fell to Adam Atken on 49.
By this time Ross were on 168-2 having reached the 39th over.
In came Graham Howls who hit a quick 16, including the biggest six of the day before the visitors then lost regular wickets to finish on 198-6, again McIntyre unbeaten on 94 just shy of his ton.
Atkin was the pick of the Canon Frome attack with 4-46 off six overs.
Canon Frome got off to a good start with openers Soumitra Bhattacharya and Sarvesh Kotian building a solid opening partnership despite Chloe Tingle (sponsored by Wye Security Solutions) being her usual econonmic self.
The duo took to attacking the other bowlers, and put on a 115-run partnership for the first wicket before Kotian was caught and bowled by Josh Element for 57, quickly followed by the fall of Bhattacharya for 50 to an amazing catch by Charlie Price off the bowling of Will Brookes.
But unfortunately this was to be the last of the Ross wickets.
And despite a very brief run delay, Canon Frome went on to win by eight wickets in the 39th over.
The bowlers’ figures were Josh Element 1-41, Will Brookes 1-52, Ben Element 0-31, Shyam Bharadwaj 0-17 and a mention to Chloe Tingle for her 0-17 off nine overs including four maidens.
Ross Cricket Club would like to thank all their sponsors and player sponsors for their continued support this season.
Saturday (June 17) sees Ross 1st XI host Fownhope Strollers in a derby clash, while the 2nds travel to Burghill, Tillington and Weobley on Sunday.