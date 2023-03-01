ROSS Juniors Women saw a two-goal lead pegged back by mid-table hosts Inkberrow Eagles late on, as they had to settle for a share of the points in a 2-2 draw on Sunday.
The visitors dominated the first half without really troubling the host’s keeper, as several half-chances went unconverted.
But five minutes into the second half Ross took the lead as Millie Malsom smashed in a shot from just inside the box.
And 10 minutes later Lily Powell, who has only just returned from a medial ligament injury she suffered in October, met Millie’s cross at the back post to double the lead.
Ross then had chances to kill off the Midwest Counties fixture, but didn’t and paid as the Eagles swooped in the closing stages.
A misplaced pass out from the back was pounced on which allowed Inkberrow back into the game at 2-1 with 20 minutes left.
And the hosts seized the momentum before equalising with a brilliant shot from long distance.
A Ross Juniors spokesperson said after the 2-2 draw: “Despite the disappointment, this was a good lesson for our young team and they’ll pick themselves up for next week’s County Cup quarter-final against Wellington.”
North Gloucestershire Two high-flyers Ross Juniors men won without lacing their boots up on Saturday, awarded an away walkover over Milkwall 2nds, who couldn’t honour the George Sandoe Cup group match.
But Juniors’ Ladies side bounced back from defeat to their club Women’s team in the county cup the week before, with a 4-3 home friendly win over Worcestershire outfit Welland.
Incredibly, Ross took the lead after only 10 seconds only for the visitors to equalise just 20 seconds later.
The first half continued in the same vein with chances galore as Welland went in 3-2 up at the break.
The second half was just as entertaining and it was Ross Ladies who came out on top with two second half goals to win 4-3, their scorers being Ramona Cuscos, Danie Ward, Charlotte Hall and Nicola Wall.
Fownhope’s men were also in action against Welland FC at the weekend, but lost out 2-1 in the Herefordshire Premier League.
There was no time to dwell on it though, with a trip to face Hereford Pegasus last night (Tuesday, March 7) in the Herefordshire County Challenge Cup, after the Gazette went to print.
Newent Town had the weekend off before travelling to Shortwood United last night, but their 2nds went down 4-1 at home in Hellenic Two West to top-half Shipston Excelsior on Saturday, with all the goals coming in the second half.
North Gloucestershire Premier leaders Lydbrook Athletic won 4-2 at home to Lydney Town A in the JO Roberts Cup, matched by Howle Hill at Weston Playing Fields, who beat Bream Amateurs 1-0 thanks to a goal from sub Craig Preece.
Huntley also triumphed in the cup, Will Freeman blasting a hat-trick in a 3-0 home win over Harrow Hill 2nds.
Ruardean Hill’s 1st XI had the weekend off before a match last night, but their 2nds won 2-0 at home to English Bicknor 2nds in an NG Premier match.
A Patrick Cuthbert brace and one from Bill Hemming also saw Longhope squeeze to a 3-2 George Sandoe Cup win away to Staunton & Corse 2nds, while in the same competition Lydbrook 2nds were 2-0 winners away to Bream 2nds.
But Ruardean Hill A were walloped 7-2 away to Lydney Town B in the same competition, and Lydbrook A’s colours were also lowered 5-1 at home to Staunton A in the FJ Pope Cup.
Meanwhile, there was a shock in North Gloucestershire Division 3 as runaway leaders Ruardean United lost 3-0 at home to nearest rivals Rank Outsiders 2nds, although there is still a 10-point gap between them at the top of the table.
Fixtures this Saturday (March 11) include – Longhope v Ross Juniors, Fownhope v Wellington Rangers, Ruardean Hill Rangers v Frampton, Lydbrook Athletic v Howle Hill, Milkwall v Huntley, Westbury v Ruardean Hill Rangers 2nds, Mitcheldean v Woolaston 2nds, Ruardean Hill Rangers A v Lydbrook Athletic 2nds (Dene Magna), Broadwell Amts B v Mitcheldean 2nds, Lydbrook Athletic A v Ellwood 2nds.
On Sunday (March 12), Ross Juniors Women host Welland Ladies in the Midwest Counties League, while their Ladies’ side host Ludlow Town Ladies in the Ross Invitation Women’s Cup, kick-offs both 2pm.