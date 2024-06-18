Mitcheldean under-12s are Severn Valley League champions having won 15 of their 18 games this season
Otto Horlick also finished third top goal scorer, hitting the net 23 times in 18 appearances.
The squad of Otto Horlick (captain) Charlie Gibson, Alex Hewitt, Vinny Barker, Cole Barker, Ben Pearce, Noah Brooke, Kai Troughton, Frank Havlitus, Jayden Bowdler, Harry Lewis, Fred Smith (goalkeeper) and coaches Andy Horlick and Dan Troughton were presented with the trophy at their home ground.
The squad also celebrated winning their first tournament which took place at Broadwell where they beats Hearts of Gloucester 1-0 in the final. The club’s youth section was started in 2016 by Emma Tattersall, Clare Ward and Jade Powell who all played for Mitcheldean Ladies.
The aim was go get children playing football and exercising.
Emma made the difficult decision to hang up her coaching whistle at the end of the season but will remain very much part of Mitcheldean Sports Club.
A club spokesperson said: “The club, parents and children would all like to thank her for all she has done and continues to do for the club.
“She is true grassroots football ensuring everyone gets a game regardless of ability.”