It's was a mixed bag of results for local crews on last weekend’s Get Jerky Rally North Wales with silverware for some and disappointment for others, writes Paul Willetts.
The event was round two of the Fuchs British Historic Rally Championship and opening round of the Pirelli Welsh National championship.
The event returned to its former base in Welshpool but the format remained the same with two loops in the Dyfi and Dyfnant complex where heavy rain had made the forestry roads incredibly slippery.
Geoff Phelps and Colin Jenkins opened their Welsh championship campaign in the best possible way with an excellent class win in the Hartpury Farms Escort RS1800.
A trouble-free day and more aggressive start paid dividends with 15th overall and in class.
Graham Thatcher and Tim Samuel in the awesome sounding PVM backed TR7 V8 had a good run to finish 29th overall and third in class.
A failed wiper motor forced the retirement of Jonathan Brace and Paul Spooner in the Braces Bread RS1600 .
.It was a bad day at the office for our local crews in the Historic event.
Ben Friend and Cliffy Simmons were hoping to build on their round one result in the Allglass Anglia Escort RS1800 but no brakes for the opening loop.
That saw them languishing down in 16th place at service so they decided to retire and save the car.
It was real sting in the tail for Ross garage owner Steve Bennett on his first event in a long while.
Together with Osian Owen he gradually worked his way up the leaderboard as the day progressed and held a strong sixth place going into the last test in Dyfnant but unfortunately he ripped a wheel off and retirement brought an excellent drive to a sad end.