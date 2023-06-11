Penallt & District Tennis Club held its annual mixed doubles tournament over the May Bank Holiday weekend
The field of 16 pairs featured a wide range of ages from 12 to 77 years, and it was encouraging to see a number of the younger club members entering the tournament for the first time.
Among a number of good matches in the quarter-final round the contest between 2020 finalists Josh Griffiths and Karen Rollings versus Rob Prewett and Ginny Higgins stood out.
Rob and Ginny managed to overturn the previous result recovering from a set and a break down to take the second set 6-4 and the deciding tie-break 10-5.
They put in another strong performance in the semi-final against John Howells playing with new member Lizelle de Jager.
Rob and Ginny took the first set on a tie-break but lost the next set and the deciding tie break to the stronger pair.
On the other side of the draw holders Peter Dimmock and Bev Leaf had a more straight forward run to the final with straight set victories in the quartes against Jun Chow and Emily Blair and in the semi against Ed Hollick and Steph Howell.
However in the final they encountered very much stronger opposition in John and Lizelle and went down 6-4, 6-4 in a close fought match.
As usual, the tournament included a plate competition contested by first round losers, which culminated in a final between Chris and Rosie Adams and Dan Cassidy and Cheryl Blair. Despite almost every game being closely contested the first two sets went 1-6, 6-1 to set up a deciding tie-break.
And finally Chris and Rosie’s experience carried them to a 10-7 victory against the stronger pair.
The annual Men’s and Ladies Doubles Tournament take splace this weekend June 17-18.