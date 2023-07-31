GRASSROOTS senior rugby returns tonight (Friday, August 4) with Monmouth 1st XV travelling to Ledbury for a pre-season friendly.
The match is due to be live screened on the club’s website monmouth.rfc.wales, kick-off 7pm.
There is also live Test rugby in the clubhouse on Saturday (August 5) when Wales play England at the Principality Stadium in a World Cup warm-up, kick-off 5.30pm.
The rematch at Twickenham the following week (Sept 120, and Wales v South Africa on Sept19, are also being shown.
Monmouth will also be playing Berry Hill away on Saturday, August 26, in the annual Ian ‘Sedge’ Seymour memorial game.
They are then are set to launch their 2023/34 WRU East One season with a trip to Senghenydd on Saturday, September 2, followed by Talywain at home on Saturday, September 9.
A mouthwatering derby to look forward to will be the short trip to play newly-promoted Abergavenny on Saturday, November 11.