A HARD-hitting wicketkeeper-batter who skippered Monmouth School for Boys’ 1st XI this summer with great skill and maturity has been picked to play cricket for England.
Henry Hurle, a Glamorgan Academy player, has been named in a 16-strong England Men Under-19s one-day squad.
Henry, who joined Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools in 2018, will be in England’s set-up for the upcoming Youth One-Day Internationals against Ireland and Australia.
England Under-19s will play Ireland Under-19s in two Youth ODIs, starting on 21st August, before hosting Australia Under-19s in a five-match ODI series.
This summer, 18-year-old Henry captained the 1st XI at Monmouth School for Boys
He has been in great form in 2023, cracking 981 runs in 23 innings at an average of 49.05 for school, Wales Under-18s and Cardiff Cricket Club.
Earlier this summer, Henry made Wales National County debut and has represented Glamorgan 2nd XI.
He also was part of the 2nd XI Finals Day squad that finished as runners-up in the T20 competition.
Mr Callum Bassett-Jones, Master in Charge of Cricket at Haberdashers’ Monmouth, said: “Henry has worked tremendously hard at his cricket – and we are very proud of his achievements.
“Henry captained the 1st XI exceptionally well this summer, has been in tremendous form with the bat, and is thoroughly deserving of his selection for England.
“We cannot wait for Henry to play for the Young Lions and we know that he will shine for the team.”
Young Lions Head Coach, Mike Yardy, said: “It’s an exciting six months for England starting with a home series against Australia followed by a tour to India and a World Cup in January.
“We toured Australia last winter and it is great to be able for us to compete with them again this summer.
“There are several new faces in this squad which will add to that excitement in having the opportunity to play against their peers from Australia.”
Fixtures:
1st Youth ODI: England U19s v Ireland U19s, Loughborough – 21st August.
2nd Youth ODI: England U19s v Ireland U19s, Loughborough – 23rd August.
1st Youth ODI: England U19s v Australia U19s, Beckenham – 26th August.
2nd Youth ODI: England U19s v Australia U19s, Beckenham – 28th August.
3rd Youth ODI: England U19s v Australia U19s, Beckenham – 31st August.
4th Youth ODI: England U19s v Australia U19s, Hove – 2nd September.
5th Youth ODI: England U19s v Australia U19s, Hove – 4th September.