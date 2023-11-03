MONMOUTH Town FC’s Gwent Premier game at New Inn fell victim to the weather on Saturday, but other teams managed to play, with Ardal South East duo Goytre and Blaenavon Blues winning through in the FAW Trophy.
Blues won a dramatic clash on penalties at home to FC Ynysygwern, hanging on for a 2-2 draw after going a player down with half an hour to play, and then winning 4-3 on spot kicks.
A goal for Khai Jones on his return from injury and an own goal gave the Blues a 2-0 lead and they looked on course for a place in the fourth round.
But when Jake Bull saw red for two bookable offences on the hour, the Ardal South West visitors got level with two quick goals from their skipper Joe Humphries to force a shootout.
And spot on to fire Blues through were Rakesh Patel, Rhys Williams, Matt Burns and Chris Ham.
Former Bristol City and Fulham starlet Aron Jones also fired a hat-trick in only his second game for Monmouthshire village outfit Goytre to put them through to the next round with a 3-1 home win over Margam Youth Centre.
It was also knock-out day in the East Gwent League with seven first round ties in the Brian Reed Cup.
Caldicot Castle secured a scalp in knocking out hosts Monmouth Town 2nds 3-2, and the Wyeside town’s Rockfield Rovers also missed out 3-1 at home to Undy Athletic 3rds.
But Tintern Abbey were in 11th heaven with an 11-1 win at home to Portskewett & Sudbrook 2nds,
Geraint Reynolds and Jack Coleman fired hat-tricks, backed by Tom Napper with a brace, one for Gavin Stewart and two own goals.
Chepstow Town and Caldicot Town’s 3rds faced off with the former hosts running out 6-3 winners.
And Underwood won 8-4 at Severn Tunnel, while Portskewett & Sudbrook were 5-1 winners away to Sudbrook CC 2nds and Thornwell R&W 2nds won 5-0 at home to Caldicot Castle 2nds.
Elsewhere, Redbrook Rovers lost out 5-2 at Whitecroft in the Gloucestershire Intermediate North Cup.
Fixtures this Saturday (November 4) include - Monmouth Town v Abertillery Excelsiors, Swansea University v Goytre (Ardal League Cup), Usk Town v Riverside Rovers, Blakeney v Redbrook Rovers, Usk Town 2nds v Fairfield Utd Dev, Redbrook Rovers 2nds v Longlevens 5ths.