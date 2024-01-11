Gwent Premier League Premier Division
Monmouth Town FC 3 Newport Corinthians 1
TWO goals from captain Ashley Ford ensured Monmouth Town FC beat league leaders Newport Corinthians at the Sportsground to extend their unbeaten run to nine games, reports DAN KEANE.
Ford`s second goal of the game confirmed the three points for the Kingfishers with an excellent left footed volley from just outside the box with ten minutes left to play.
The Kingfishers had made a superb start to the game and went ahead after Dan Macdonald`s free-kick into the box was met by Rob Laurie at the back-post, his header across goal allowing Ford an easy tap in.
The home team’s lead was extended after half an hour when Fin Thorp’s excellent through ball allowed Ebrima Ndure to run beyond Newport`s defence and calmly slot the ball past Jack Jones in the Corries net for 2-0.
However, on the stroke of half-time Monmouth`s lead was reduced after they failed to clear a ball from a corner, which resulted from Max Holley picking the ball up on the edge of the box and volleying into the corner of the net.
The league leaders pushed for an equaliser throughout the second-half but Ford’s strike ten minutes from time ensured the Kingfishers held out for a valuable three points, earning arguably their biggest win of the season so far.
Monmouth had lost the reverse fixture against Corries 7-1 on the opening day of the season, and their opponents had only lost one league match in their opening 11 matches prior to the game.
The hosts started the game purposefully and with great intensity, dominating possession and causing Corries problems with their pace in wide areas.
Monmouth’s positive start was nearly rewarded after five minutes when Ndure beat his man and floated a ball into the box which was met by Nick Harrhy, whose effort was blocked off the line.
Ford and Ndure’s goals put the Kingfishers firmly in control of the contest, and Newport rarely troubled Dan Keane in the Monmouth goal, offering little attacking threat in the first-half.
However, Holley’s volley completely changed the contest, with his team’s first shot on target getting his side back into the match.
Newport’s goal just before half-time shifted momentum their way in the early stages of the second half, and they had chances to equalise with their direct balls in behind as well as looking threatening from set-pieces.
Louis Feeley went one on one with Keane, but the Kingfishers keeper produced an excellent save around the post, and Sam Beckett fired over the bar from close range on the hour mark.
Monmouth reasserted themselves in the match and enjoyed dominant spells of their own but as the game developed the league leaders threw everything at them and constant balls into the box were courageously defended from the Town.
With the game nearing its conclusion Harrhy’s pass back to Ford was exceptionally hit into the bottom corner , and caused scenes of jubilance in front of the clubhouse.
Corries hit the crossbar late on with a header at the back-post but the Kingfishers managed the final ten minutes of the match maturely, holding out for an exceptional victory.
The win means that Monmouth have only lost one of their last 12 league matches and continue their fine form after a disappointing start to the season.
The Kingfishers sit fifth in the Gwent Premier League, five points off Corries in third and six points off Croesyceiliog who move to the top of the league.
Monmouth however have played more matches than their promotion rivals.
Player manager Nick Harrhy described his team`s performance as “outstanding” and “pleasing.”
“I thought we were absolutely outstanding today, and executed our game-plan superbly. The boys were desperate to put things right after the reverse fixture and we showed exactly how far we have come as a group since the start of the season.”
This Saturday (January 20) sees Monmouth Town host promotion rivals Cwmbran Town, who are only one place above them in fourth, in another huge Gwent Premier League clash.
Elsewhere at the weekend, Chepstow Town lost out 2-1 at Undy in the Ardal South East League.
Usk Town remain winless at the bottom of Gwent Premier 2 after a 3-1 loss at Trinant, but their 2nds drew 0-0 at home to Pontnewynydd 2nds in Gwent Central 2, while Thornwell R&W also drew 3-3 at Crickhowell.
Monmouth’s Rockfield Rovers lost out 2-0 at Sudbrook CC in East Gwent 1, while Caldicot Castle beat Caldicot Town 3rds 3-1.
Chepstow 3rds won by a landslide 14-1 at home to Underwood 2nds in EG2, and other results were Severn Tunnel 7 Caldicot Castle 2nds 1, Thornwell R&W 2nds 5 Portskewett & Sudbrook 2nds 3, Tintern Abbey 3 Sudbrook CC 2nds 0.