More woe for weakened Lydney with Weston loss
Regional One
Lydney 12-27 Weston
PLAYING a team in mid table at home was really a game Lydney needed to win but Weston are experienced at this level and edged out the Severnsiders with a solid performance from the forwards, writes Roger Pike.
The Severnsiders’ injury issues continue but they were able to welcome back Joe McClean in the centre, Mars Slee in the back row and Olle Locke at outside-half after a long injury break.
At this level teams need a strong squad which unfortunately the Severnsiders currently do not have because of their huge injury toll.
They included young prop James Bayliss and new signing from Hartpury Jake Hanley on the bench.
Lydney never got going in the first half and Weston took full advantage of the few opportunities they created to have a healthy half time lead which the Severnsiders simply could not pull back despite a much improved second half.
Weston came with a big, well-drilled forward pack and were able to frustrate any attacks in the first quarter. While Lydney had the balance of play their lines-out were poor and they surrendered possession far too easily.
With 20 minutes gone the game remained scoreless with neither side getting close to the whitewash.
The Severnsiders’ injury problems continued with Mike Cross leaving the field and Hanley coming on to the wing.
With five minutes left Weston created a good handling move in the backs and winger Kyran Devitt scored out wide, and a touchline kick from James Mackay gave them the lead at 0-7.
Weston created another try deep in injury time with a great off-load in the tackle from Callum Kingscott which saw Devitt score again to give at a half-time score of 0-12.
The Severnsiders came out strongly in the second period and scored almost immediately when the ball was spun out wide to debutant Jake Hanley to go on a darting run beating the defence and run in under the posts.
Olle Locke knocked over the easy conversion for 7-12 to get them right back in the game.
However, the turning point came when virtually from the kick-off Weston scored again when Devitt crossed again for his hat trick of tries for 7-17.
With their set piece woes continuing the Severnsiders failed to get back into the game and a penalty for Weston kicked by Mackay pushed the score out to 7-20 with 20 minutes left.
Riley Scriven was on from the bench and making a real difference in the attacking play.
A good break from Mason Cunliffe saw him offload to Joe Hamlin who powered through a tackle to score and give the Severnsiders hope at 12-20.
The official then decided to issue the first yellow card of the game to Joe McClean and virtually end Lydney’s chances of a comeback.
Weston were soon back on the attack and took full advantage of the extra man with Callum Kingscott scoring and Mackay added the extras to put the game safe at 12-27.
The Severnsiders never gave up and created a good move in the backs which eventually saw full back Alex Nelmes enter the line to cut through the line and outpace the defence to score 17-27.
Into injury time and the Severnsiders were unlucky not to score, a good break by Joe McClean was offloaded out to Brad Dunn who was tackled just short and the game ended 17-27.
Director of Rugby Sam Arnott commented ‘A disappointing day – this is the sort of game we should be winning but we did not really turn up in the first half.
“They have a well-coached pack and dominated the set piece which proved the difference today.
“We need to get some injured players back quickly as the games are coming quickly now and nothing at this level is easy, we travel to Cornwall next week to play Camborne.’
Lydney – Costner Lane, Rob White, Gareth Winter, Mike Massey, James Walter, Luke Hudson, Mars Slee, Jordan Fowke, Mason Cunliffe, Olle Locke, Mike Cross, Joe Hamlin (c), Joe McClean, Brad Dunn, Alex Nelmes. Replacements James Bayliss, Riely Scriven, Jake Hanley
