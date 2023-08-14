CINDERFORD have welcomed a number of new faces to Dockham Road ahead of the new National One rugby season – and said goodbye to figures who have made significant contribution to the club.
Last season’s Player’s Player of the year – Tyler Jerrum – is named as captain following the departure of Harry Hone.
Among the new faces is Sam Allford who makes the step up from Newent and Hartpury students Stan Norman and Joe Winfield.
Tom Anderson and Tom Knight have signed from Dings Crusaders and the other new signings are Cairan Leeson from Bury St Edmunds, Callum Thompson from Bourneville and Jake Shortland from London Irish Academy.
Writing on the club website, Director of Rugby Paul Morris said: “Between them they played 347 National League games for Cinderford and we were lucky to have them at our great club.
The club also saying goodbye to Andrew Stanley after eight seasons as a coach. His knowledge and expertise has helped establish Cinderford in National One.
Clive Stuart-Smith remains head coach and he is joined by Tim Brockett as lead forwards coach and Matt Teague who leads the under-18s programme at Gloucester Rugby.
Paul Morris said: “The players have been training since June 29 and I am enthused by the depth, variety, enthusiasm and ability of the squad we have put together. We have welcomed some new players and all have settled well.
“The retention of so many of our established players remains a bedrock for us to continue to build on.
“The fusion of existing and new players takes time and I urge patience from all supporters. I will have been DOR for eight years (in November) and I am as excited as I’ve ever been for any new season to begin – and this is my 43rd consecutive pre season! I am both optimistic and realistic as to what Cinderford RFC will achieve this season and my belief in the squad is total.
Cinderford welcome Welsh Premiership side Pontypridd on Saturday (August 19). Kick-off 3pm.