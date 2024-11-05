The stadium at Hartpury University and Hartpury College has been renamed the ‘4ED Hartpury Stadium, with Vodafone’, to support the 4ED Foundation, a charity set up in honour of former Gloucester Rugby player Ed Slater who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in July 2022.
For the next three seasons, 50p of every stadium ticket sold will be donated to the 4ED Foundation that provides financial support to individuals living with MND and their families.
The renaming of the stadium is part of a wider multi-year partnership with Vodafone who have thrown their support behind reigning Women’s Rugby Champions, Gloucester Hartpury RFC and defending Women’s BUCS Super Rugby Champions, Hartpury University and Hartpury College WRFC.
Vodafone will work with both teams as a performance innovation partner, supporting the well-established talent pathway that enables Hartpury University and Hartpury College players to progress and step up from university rugby to the elite level.
Through the partnership both teams will receive access to Vodafone PLAYER.Connect, Vodafone’s landmark mobile-first platform that gathers data on players' performance and recovery, menstrual cycle phases, and mental and physical wellbeing.
Alongside access to Vodafone PLAYER.Connect, this support will include guidance from nationally accredited sports psychologists and nutritionists and mental health support from Vodafone’s charity partner, LoosHeadz.
Mick Axtell, Chief Operating Officer at Hartpury University and College, said: “We’re very excited to see Vodafone investing in the sport and supporting our prestigious women’s rugby pathway at Hartpury University and Hartpury College.
“We’re also honoured to have a chance to support the 4ED Foundation that is doing so much good work to support individuals living with MND and their families.
“It feels like a hugely positive partnership for our community and the 4Ed Foundation, as well as the future of women’s rugby.”