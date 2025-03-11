Newent will play at level five next season after clinching the league title with a bonus point victory over Cheltenham, writes Simon Barker.
Skipper Ben Vincent set the tone with a rampaging carry from the kick-off, sparking an attack which ended with the Tigers penalised for a high tackle on Tom Webb just outside their 22. Newent’s fly-half dusted himself down to kick the three pointer.
Newent’s next entry into the opposition 22 came courtesy of a great break from inside-centre Will Hartland.
Cheltenham were penalised again, the lineout secured and, after good carries from Will Tanner and Jim Hartland, Leo Oakey had the strength to twist out of a couple of tackles and cross under the posts. Webb converted for 10-0.
The hosts struck again from the restart. Cheltenham’s rush defence cut down the time and space for Newent’s backs to hit their stride, but it left them vulnerable to the kick into space behind them – particularly when executed as well as the one which Webb delivered for Adrian Connelly.
The flying left-winger was tackled short but got his pass away and a couple of offloads later Nathan Brooks continued his scoring streak by touching down in the left-hand corner for an unconverted try.
Another kick over the top Tom Webb, which he chased down, prompted Newent’s third try. Cheltenham infringed again in their 22, earning a yellow card for second-row Sam Hancock.
From the lineout and a couple of surges from the pack, Tom Woodman – who was very lively in the loose in addition to his customary strong scrummaging –burrowed over. Webb added the extras for 22-0.
With the first half into stoppage time, Newent secured their bonus point with a fine try.
A multi-phased attack ended with full-back Doug Long taking Will Hartland’s long pass in space wide on the left and gliding around to touch down behind the posts, Tom Webb an easy conversion for 29-0.
The half ended with Newent having to defend their line after penalties gave Cheltenham an entry to their 22.
The successful defence came at the expense of a yellow card for James Marshall, leaving both sides a second-row light at the start of the second half.
Both sides lost a further player to yellow cards early in the second half, briefly reducing the game to 13-a-side, but despite the extra space on offer the match became rather scrappy.
It was the end of the third quarter before either side produced a cohesive move.
From a lineout on the right, Newent’s backs created space for Jack Devries – on as a second-row replacement but lurking on the left-wing – to break a couple of tackles and finish well in the far corner.
From the restart, space appeared towards the right flank and Long raced into it before releasing right-wing Kyle Towers for a finish in the corner.
Despite Cheltenham’s pack being marched backwards, they secured their ball on halfway and went through a few phases to carry to the 22, where a lapse of concentration allowed Omar Ly to touch down under the posts. Centre Curtis Neal drop-goaled the conversion.
Newent attacked from the restart but were penalised on Cheltenham’s 10m line.
A quick tap and a long kick saw Ly show impressive pace to win the race by a fingertip and touch down for his second try. Neal converted to reduce the deficit to 39-14.
From a quick tap penalty in Cheltenham’s 22, several players handled to put Leo Oakey in for a good finish in the right-hand corner. Tom Webb’s touchline conversion completed the scoring for a 46-14 win.