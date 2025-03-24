Twice Newent were penalised for being offside in their own half, to give Will Hodnet more opportunities to go for goal. His first attempt, from the 10m line, was wide of the mark, but he made no mistake from 25m to reduce the deficit to 20-6. There the score remained at the interval, but not before, deep into stoppage time, Nathan Brooks had crossed for what would have been Newent’s bonus point try had not the referee called them back for crossing earlier in the move.