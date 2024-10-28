NEWENT maintained their seven-point lead at the top of Regional Two Midlands West with a narrow 13-16 win against Edwardians,
In front of a large crowd at Solihull, Edwardians kicked off with the sun at their backs, writes Paul Dando.
The first scoring opportunity fell to Newent by way of a penalty just inside the Edwardians’ half with Tom Webb’s kick falling just short. Newent then enjoyed a sustained period of pressure inside the Edwardians’ half but they were unable come away with any points and eventually gave away a penalty which allowed the home side to gain a foothold in the visitors’ territory.
Newent conceded another penalty and, rather against the run of play, Ciaran Hughes converted to take the 3-0 lead. Newent promptly struck back with a penalty of their own, right in front of the posts and Webb made no mistake to level the scores. Just before half time, Edwardians conceded a penalty which Webb converted to take the lead for the Green Army to take the lead for the first time.
Newent went into the break ahead at 3-6 but it was already clear, this was going to be a hard match to win. Early pressure by Newent at the start of the second half forced the home side to concede a penalty which Webb converted to extend the lead to 3-9. Edwardians came right back and minutes later won a penalty of their own for Hughes to make the score 6-9. Newent’s scrummage, which had looked solid throughout, succeeded in winning penalty just inside the Edwardians’ half but the visitors were unable to capitalise.
Soon after, a long-range Edwardians penalty drifted just wide of the posts. After one of the few clean line breaks of the match by Doug Long the home defence was stretched and from the ensuing maul Webb scampered over to score the first try of the match, right between the posts and proceeded to add the extras to extend the lead to 10 points at 16-6. Edwardians came right back at Newent from the kick-off and eventually won a penalty which was put into the corner.
Newent contested and won the lineout and fly-half George Clair was able to find a good touch near the halfway line. After conceding a string of penalties, the visitors suffered a yellow card and found themselves defending near their own line.
Their defence was finally breeched with a try by Nat Harding.
Hughes converted to bring the home side within three points of the visitors and set up a nail-biting finale. Sniffing the opportunity to snatch the win, Edwardians hammered away at the Newent defence which held firm until they conceded a kickable penalty about 45 metres out.
To their credit, Edwardians bravely opted to go for the win and chose to tap and run.
Newent’s defence held firm however, and they eventually secured possession and put the ball dead to secure a hard-won victory with the final score being Edwardians 13-16 Newent.
Captain Ben Vincent was named Kings Arms man-of-the-match.
Newent head Regional Two Midlands West with 33 points in seven undefeated games.
There is a seven-point gap with second-placed Moseley Oak while Shipston-on-Stour are a point behind them in third.
There are no games this weekend and Newent’s next match is on Saturday, November 9 when bottom club Hereford are the visitors.
Newent: M Emery, W Tanner, E White, JK DeVries, JD DeVries, J Hartland, L Oakey, B Vincent (capt), D Leney, G Clair, K Towers, T Webb, W Hartland, N Brooks, D Long. Replacements: T Woodman, S Goatley, A Connelly..