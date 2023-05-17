Olly Rees of Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools has become the youngest WRU qualified coach at Monmouth RFC and one of the youngest coaches in the UK to achieve a Level 1 coaching certificate, reports CLAIRE EVANS.
“Olly has been coaching our forwards at Monmouth Under 15s for the past 12 months, gaining some fantastic results across the 23 matches played this season” said Head Coach James Rayner.
James continued “to contextualise his achievement, the minimum age to participate on a Level 1 coaching course is 18. Olly only turned 18 a couple of months ago and is very determined to excel in the rugby arena!”
“I am super proud of him for gaining his level 1, Olly is young, fresh and current, generating a real synergy and rapport within the squad in addition to delivering fun and effective training sessions.”
September will see Olly enter his final year of A-Levels at Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools, where he is currently studying Psychology, English Literature and PE.
Stuart Paterson, Monmouth Young Rugby Chairman, said: “It is great to have Olly on board at the club and it has been very clear from the start that the players enjoy his style of coaching.
“He has gelled well with the squad, and I have received some impressive feedback from both players and coaches.
“Playing and training at Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools, several times a week allows him to transfer his knowledge base across to our players.”
Olly is primed to start his Level 2 coaching course at the end of the year where he will be competing with experienced coaches and ex-professional players who are pursuing coaching careers across the country.
Monmouth Young Rugby has a thriving young rugby section from Under 7s right through to Under 16s, offering a safe, fun, and rewarding environment to play rugby.
Monmouth RFC are proactively encouraging young people to get involved with coaching as well.
Anyone interested or who would like more information, get in touch.
Various coaching qualifications are available and financial remuneration is available upon completion of the course.
Any young people who are interested in joiniung the MYR set up or are interested in rugby coaching should contact chairman Stuart Paterson in the first instance at chair [email protected]