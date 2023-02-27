MonRoss Trailblazers Rob Nicholls and Alan Meek took on the Bourton 10k at the weekend, both setting PBs in the 500-strong race.
Rob ran it in 35.10 to place 27th, while Alan ran 37.34 to finish 61st and third fastest over-55 man.
Club mate Rob Potter travelled further afield to take part in the Lulworth Cove Trail Half Marathon in Dorset.
He came 19th completing the 13.1 mile, 2219ft of elevation event in 2hrs and 2 minutes.
Runners also strode out in the 7.5-mile Sorbrook Slog, a tough multi-terrain race near Cwmbran organised by Griffithstown Harriers.
Trailblazer Gavin Jones stormed home third in the 106-strong field in 54mins 34secs, with Mike Erskine of Pontypool Runners first home in 51.38. MonRoss club mate Sophie Williams also finished 18th fastest woman in 82.50.
Back in Ross at the town’s weekly 5k parkrun on Saturday, Rob Nicholls finished second in 18.37, with visitor Matthew Craen first home in 17.50. Alice James was first woman home in 22.40.