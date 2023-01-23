Ross Golf Club’s section for its men’s seniors’ members age 55+, of which there are now a record 336 in number, kick-started their 2023 programme with a traditional ‘3 Clubs and a putter ‘16 holes stableford competition with 58 players taking par, reports KEITH RAY.
The attendance was somewhat influenced by the frosty and bitterly cold weather which was not conducive to good scoring and so it proved.
Only a select few were able to better or match their respective handicap indexes.
In surprising himself and his countless friends, 30 handicapper Peter Jenkins was one to show that he could be equally effective with a handful of clubs rather than a bag full.
This meant that Peter’s 33-points total resulted in his name topping the final score-sheet on count-back to win the day’s top prize.
Accomplished 12 handicapper David Webb, who also carded 33 points was the unlucky runner-up and David was followed by Scott Thomson and Dai Harries with 32 points each with Les Buchanan 31 and Peter Cliffe 30 completing the list of prize-winners.
While Tony Morris in seventh with 29 points just missed out on this occasion, he will have been pleased with his overall performance playing in his first seniors’ event since recently joining the Gorsley-based club.
Members can now look forward to their next winter event on Wednesday, February 15, being a 16-holes drawn pairs better-ball stableford followed by lunch.
Largely because of the inclement winter weather, the conclusion of the annual seniors 2022/23 Winter Pairs League, with 34 pairings taking part has been extended to March 31.
This will help those in the hunt for glory, which could yield two trophies, to complete their programme of 10 better-ball matches, where the best 8 results count in the league. In marking their debut.
Mike Mintram and Ken Potter, relative newcomers to the Ross Club having joined just four years ago, have gained a significant advantage.
After completing their full programme in which they won eight matches, and only came off second best in one other, they stand at the top of the league with the maximum 16 points total and a massive net holes won score of +34.
While it is possible for them to be caught to deny them winning the Patrick Curtis Shield, for most others it is a race to finish in the top four placings to qualify for the final/semi final knock-out matches to win the John Price Shield.
While the 2021/22 holders of both trophies, being Peter Bennett/Robin Butler cannot achieve the top spot in the league, they could achieve a top four finish.
With the pairings best placed with an outside chance to gain the top spot from Mike and Ken, being Claus Kopp/Ian Hatton and Paul Burry/Dave G Morris, an exciting climax is still in prospect.