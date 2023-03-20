VENETIA WIlliams and her Wyeside yard had to settle for sixth in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Friday after a gallant effort by Royale Pagaille.
Fifth last year and sixth in 2021 he ran to a similar level as before under jockey Charlie Deutsch, although the fall by American National winner Hewick two from home didn’t help his chances, impeding those towards the back of the pack.
But we could see the King’s Caple-trained horse again soon, as he’s entered in both the Grand and Irish Nationals.
Sporting Life said of his Gold Cup run: “Probably not his optimum conditions... he’s entered in both the Grand National and Irish National, testing ground probably key to his chance in either.”
But Venetia was celebrating some success at the festival, with 33-1 shot Pink Legend finishing third in the Mares Chase to Irish duo Impervious and Allegorie De Vassy, following up a second last year.
She said: “I’m delighted and I think it was a much stronger race this year. It wasn’t the plan to make the running but she really seems to come alive here. She loved being out in front.
“She’d made the running on her last start at Exeter, but this is a whole different ball game. I’m really thrilled, she jumped really well and I felt turning for home that they were queuing up to go past her as the pace hadn’t been that strong.
“She was tenacious and she kept galloping all the way to the line. It’s not always her day but she’s never run a bad race here.”
Venetia also posted: “Pink Legend is such a legend, finishing 33/1 third in the Mares Chase behind the Irish favourites, after a close second last year, reversing placings with last season’s victor.”
Green Book also finished fourth at 40-1, just three lengths behind the winner Good Time Jonny in the Pertemps Final
Venetia said of the horse: “I’m delighted. He’s such a little star.
“There was a whole heap of horses coming to challenge going to the last but he’s stuck on really well.”