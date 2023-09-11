THE annual Monmouth Cricket Club Awards ceremony took place at Bridges Centre and was an opportunity for club members to gather to recognise both success and commitment on and off the pitch.
The highlight of the evening (Saturday, September 9) was the recognition of three long term club members with special club caps and lifetime membership awards.
Former long term Club President John Wigmore (pictured right), long term committee member David Williams and veteran player Rob Pendleton all received their honours from current Club President Gordon Grey.
In addition, there were Chairman’s awards for committee members, Lesley Saunders and Jane Brennan (below right) to recognise their volunteering and commitment to junior cricket in the town.
Club Person Of The Year went to Pablo Nayager for undertaking a wide variety of roles within the club this season and his ongoing support of all aspects of cricket.
The Spirit Of Cricket Award, in memory of former member David Uttley, was won this year by Women’s Cricket co-ordinator Jill Jones. Jill, a popular figure in the club as a whole, who won the club vote by some margin and was delighted to receive the trophy from David’s wife Louise Uttley.
On the playing front, Team Of The Year went to the club’s Second XI who narrowly missed out on promotion, largely due to a loss of fixtures to the weather this year.
Captain Neil Saunders (above right) received the award on behalf of his team and will be seeking to secure promotion in 2024.
Club Chairman Dave Walters presented the evening and said, “This was a truly enjoyable evening for those present and a great opportunity for the club to get together as a whole. We have a fine array of playing talent at the club of all ages and it was my pleasure to hand out trophies to some very worthy winners.
“I am also delighted that three of our club stalwarts received recognition that is long overdue for a lifetime of involvement in cricket in the town.
“The Committee congratulate all of the evening’s winners both on and off the field for their hard work and achievements.”
The full list of the evening’s winners are as follows:
Club Awards
President’s Lifetime achievement Award: John Wigmore, Rob Pendleton and David Williams
Dave Uttley Award: Jill Jones
Club Person of the Year: Pablo Nayager
Team of the Year: 2nd XI
Chairman’s awards: Jane Brennan and Lesley Saunders
Playing Awards
1st Team
Fielder of the Year: Will Hickmott
Bowler of the Year: Sam Brennan
Batter of the Year: Henry Sullivan
Captain’s Award: Peter Keay
2nd Team
Fielder of the Year: Jared Janes
Bowler of the Year: Kieran Shaw
Batter of the Year: Jon Roberts
Captain’s Award: Nick Robinson
3rd Team
Fielder of the Year: Tom Russell
Bowler of the Year: Eddie Atkinson
Batter of the Year: Harry Williams
Captain’s Award: Sam Uttley
Women’s Hardball
Fielder of the Year: Dannie Stone
Bowler of the Year: Nadia Mackey
Batter of the Year: Bea Jones
Captain’s Award: Ellie Potter-Irwin
Women’s Softball
Fielder of the Year: Sophie Swingwood
Bowler of the Year: Mairwen Harris
Batter of the Year: Penny Boyle
Captain’s Award: Amelia Holt
Best Monmouth player to play for another team: Pablo Nayager