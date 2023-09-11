THE annual Monmouth Cricket Club Awards ceremony took place at Bridges Centre and was an opportunity for club members to gather to recognise both success and commitment on and off the pitch.

The highlight of the evening (Saturday, September 9) was the recognition of three long term club members with special club caps and lifetime membership awards.

Former long term Club President John Wigmore (pictured right), long term committee member David Williams and veteran player Rob Pendleton all received their honours from current Club President Gordon Grey.

In addition, there were Chairman’s awards for committee members, Lesley Saunders and Jane Brennan (below right) to recognise their volunteering and commitment to junior cricket in the town.

Club Person Of The Year went to Pablo Nayager for undertaking a wide variety of roles within the club this season and his ongoing support of all aspects of cricket.

The Spirit Of Cricket Award, in memory of former member David Uttley, was won this year by Women’s Cricket co-ordinator Jill Jones. Jill, a popular figure in the club as a whole, who won the club vote by some margin and was delighted to receive the trophy from David’s wife Louise Uttley.

On the playing front, Team Of The Year went to the club’s Second XI who narrowly missed out on promotion, largely due to a loss of fixtures to the weather this year.

Captain Neil Saunders (above right) received the award on behalf of his team and will be seeking to secure promotion in 2024.

Club Chairman Dave Walters presented the evening and said, “This was a truly enjoyable evening for those present and a great opportunity for the club to get together as a whole. We have a fine array of playing talent at the club of all ages and it was my pleasure to hand out trophies to some very worthy winners.

“I am also delighted that three of our club stalwarts received recognition that is long overdue for a lifetime of involvement in cricket in the town.

“The Committee congratulate all of the evening’s winners both on and off the field for their hard work and achievements.”

The full list of the evening’s winners are as follows:

Club Awards

President’s Lifetime achievement Award: John Wigmore, Rob Pendleton and David Williams

Dave Uttley Award: Jill Jones

Club Person of the Year: Pablo Nayager

Team of the Year: 2nd XI

Chairman’s awards: Jane Brennan and Lesley Saunders

Playing Awards

1st Team

Fielder of the Year: Will Hickmott

Bowler of the Year: Sam Brennan

Batter of the Year: Henry Sullivan

Captain’s Award: Peter Keay

2nd Team

Fielder of the Year: Jared Janes

Bowler of the Year: Kieran Shaw

Batter of the Year: Jon Roberts

Captain’s Award: Nick Robinson

3rd Team

Fielder of the Year: Tom Russell

Bowler of the Year: Eddie Atkinson

Batter of the Year: Harry Williams

Captain’s Award: Sam Uttley

Women’s Hardball

Fielder of the Year: Dannie Stone

Bowler of the Year: Nadia Mackey

Batter of the Year: Bea Jones

Captain’s Award: Ellie Potter-Irwin

Women’s Softball

Fielder of the Year: Sophie Swingwood

Bowler of the Year: Mairwen Harris

Batter of the Year: Penny Boyle

Captain’s Award: Amelia Holt

Best Monmouth player to play for another team: Pablo Nayager