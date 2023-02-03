TALENTED 16-year-old athlete Aharon Graham-Mulvaney stormed to two national titles at the Welsh Athletics Junior Indoor Track and Field Championships in Cardiff.
The Monmouth School for Boys student took gold in both the pole vault and triple jump in the male U20s section.
He also shone in the 60m and has qualified to race at the England Athletics Indoor Championships in Sheffield this weekend.
The previous weekend, the Year 12 student achieved a new personal best of 23.22 as he finished fourth in the 200m and sixth in the pole vault at the Welsh Senior Open Championships.
This is Aharon’s first season as an U20 competitor, and many of the athletes he is coming up against are two years his senior.
After narrowly missing out on reaching the 200m final by 0.10 seconds on the first day of the Welsh Athletics Junior Championships, Aharon struck top form on day two to take double gold.
Aharon, representing Cardiff Athletics, then made it through to the 60m final, where he was the youngest competitor by more than a year and lined up against two Great Britain junior sprinters.
The sixth former raced well, taking sixth in a time of 7.29s, just 0.01s adrift of his personal best.