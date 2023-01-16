WHILE it may have been a crisp January afternoon on Saturday, the legacy of days of rain in the run-up meant the cancellation of most fixtures.
The Severnsiders face a tricky home fixture on Saturday with leaders Camborne – who are currently 14 points – due at Regentsholme.
Drybrook also face Cornish opposition on the weekend with Launceston due at The Mannings
Newent’s game at Thornbury, who are second in Regional Two Severn was also cancelled.
But there was a win for Newent Phoenix in Hereford.
They beat Greyhound 10-35 in Counties Four Gloucestershire North but Cinderford Stags’ game at Old Cryptians II was among the casulaties.
The only rugby game that took place in the Forest was at Berry Hill – and what a humdinger it was.
The Hillmen shared the Counties Two Gloucestershire North spoils with Dings Crusaders II in a game that finished 44-44.
Drybrook II travelled to Dursley – who are third in Counties Two Gloucestershire – but the Forest side were on the wrong end of a 56-0 reversal.
Drybrook Ladies travelled to Hampshire on Saturday to face Ellingham and Ringwood Ladies.
The Foresters ran out 7-54 winners with Dorrie Gaylard named forward of the match and Ceri Large getting the nod among the backs.
Drybrook remain unbeaten this season in Women’s NC1 South West (East).
Cinderford Town had two fixtures pencilled in for last week but both had to be called off.
The first was a Gloucestershire derby at Slimbridge on Wednesday (January 11).
The visit of Melksham on Saturday could have seen the return of former Cinderford striker Ben Brooks to The Causeway since his departure last year,
Lydney Town’s match at Cribbs, who are second in the Hellenic Premier was also called off.
Two goals in the last 25 minutes saw Hartpury University through to the next round of the Hellenic League’s Bluefin Sports Challenge Cup.
Abdallah Ayobi and Philip Kay were the scorers at Hereford Lads Club.
Newent Town travelled to Oxfordshire to face Abingdon United in Division One of the Hellenic League but were beaten 2-0.
The Daffs’ development side were due to host Shipston Excelsior but the game was called off.
In the Northern Senior League first division, English Bicknor added to the woes of bottom club Charlton Rovers with a 4-2 win.
Blaine Smith got a brace and there were also goals for Kalum Wildig and Ryan Shemwell.
In Division Two, Staunton and Corse lost 0-1 to Bibury.
Lydney Town Reserves and Woolaston’s games were postponed in Division One as were those for Harrow Hill, Mushet and Coalway and Viney St Swithins in the second.
Only two games survived in the North Gloucestershire League.
In Division Two, Lydbrook Athletic beat Ruarden Hill Rangers A 2-1.
Hill’s goal came from Aaron Barnett who was sent off for a second bookable offence.
In Division Three, Broadwell Amts B became the first team to take a point off leaders Ruardean United.
Josh Street scored twice for United while the visitors’ goals came from Nathan Marsh, Anthony Philpotts and Rhys MacPherson.