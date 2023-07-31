THE Hills Ford 3 Shires Stages Rally is set to enthral motorsport enthusiasts once again, as the event is confirmed to take place on September 17th, reports PAUL WILLETTS.
Organised by the esteemed Cheltenham Motor Club, with support from other local motor clubs, this year’s rally promises to be a heart-pounding experience for both participants and spectators alike.
Entries for the rally will officially open at 10am on Saturday, August 6th, alongside the publication of the supplementary regulations, scheduled for Thursday, August 3rd.
Entrants are urged to act swiftly, as the limited spots for this closed-road event are expected to fill up rapidly.
Much Marcle’s showground will serve as the rally’s base, providing a fitting location for a gripping motorsport showdown.
Hills Ford of Malvern & Kidderminster will once again extend their generous backing, maintaining their longstanding association with rallying.
The MD, Tim Hill, will also grace the event, showcasing his skills behind the wheel of the formidable Ford Fiesta Rally 3 machine, often piloted by his son Will in the Protyre Asphalt Rally Championship.
This year’s rally will present a challenging course covering approximately sixty miles of asphalt roads, featuring 12 timed special stages weaving through the picturesque counties of Herefordshire, Worcestershire, and Gloucestershire.
Rally crews will undoubtedly face a demanding test of skill and determination.
Adding to the excitement, the event will kick off with a ceremonial start on Saturday afternoon in the charming market town of Ledbury. This pre-rally gathering has been immensely popular in previous years, granting the public an opportunity to interact with the crews and admire the impressive array of machinery set to compete the following day.
The organisers extend their heartfelt appreciation to the local residents and authorities whose support makes this event possible year after year. Their cooperation and enthusiasm contribute significantly to the rally’s success and overall experience.
Stay tuned for further updates and details regarding the event as it approaches. For now, mark your calendars for the Hills Ford 3 Shires Stages Rally, a thrilling celebration of speed and skill in the heart of the British countryside