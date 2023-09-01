With just days to go before the lanes of Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Gloucestershire reverberate to the sound of rally car engines once more, the Hills Ford 3 Shires entry is now virtually full not only with quantity but also top quality, reports PAUL WILLETTS.
A lot of top National Asphalt crews are entering mixed with a host of local crews battling for honours.
Another local crew on the list is Jeremy and Alex Harris in the Kilcot Garage, Euroquip Newent, John Wood Tyres-backed Escort RS.
Saturday (September 9) will see the ceremonial start in Ledbury Town centre from 4pm before Sunday’s action commences from 8.15am in Much Marcle with crews set to tackle 12 tests within the Three Counties.
The organising team would like to say a huge thank you to the events stage sponsors Hartpury Farms, MAR motorsport, Ali Sport, and Moran Motorhomes.
Also, they urge spectators to use the main spectator area on the Bromsberrow stage, which will be used three times during the day, and offerws excellent viewing in a safe secure environment with plenty of parking.
Access is via junction 2 of M50 or A417 and by following the green spectator arrows. Gates open at 8am and refreshments and toilets are available.
Admission is £10 per car – W3W (What 3 Words) Pelting.Eggplants.Scramble.
A spokesperson said: “We also ask all spectators to please obey the marshals instructions, they are there for your safety. Also please be courteous to all local residents, as they have been exceptionally supportive of the event and without their co-operation we would not be able to hold the rally.
“Plus please do not walk on the stages when they are live and together we can all enjoy this unique event.”
See www.cheltmc.com/hills-ford-3-shires-stages-rally/ and www.hillsford.co.uk/news/three-shires-stages/ for more information.