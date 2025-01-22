NEWENT Town Football Club’s bid to expand has been given the go-ahead by planners.
The Daffs and their social club secured a win in Coleford as the Forest of Dean District Council approved plans to build new changing rooms, a fitness room and create two youth pitches behind their current Wildsmith Meadow ground, just off the B4215 Gloucester Road in Malswick.
The scheme, which includes the creation of a new area of hardstanding next to the existing access to what was a former agricultural field in Hook’s Lane, was debated by the development management committee.
Currently the Hellenic League One club has a first team pitch, with a stand and floodlights, along with a clubhouse, changing rooms and a parking area.
The club says it has expanded its demographic to women’s football and youth teams, and wants to develop the field to the rear of the ground which was used to graze sheep.
Matt Tompkins, who spoke as the agent on behalf of the football club, called on the committee to approve the plans and “help the club to grow and provide for the community”.
He said Newent Town AFC had recently taken on the youth teams of the now defunct Gorsley Football Club.
“It is important that the club provides a place where previous members at Gorsley can continue to play,” he said.
“It also provides teams for young people in Newent itself. The club now provides for a first team, reserve team, ladies team and 11 youth teams.
“The pitches are required for youth games. The proposed building would provide associated changing rooms, a gym and general storage.”
He said there would be no change to parking arrangements near the clubhouse.
The Herefordshire and Gloucestershire Canal Trust initially objected to the scheme and requested alterations to accommodate the reinstatement of the canal route across the site.
But they withdrew their objection after the plans were amended.