YOUNG Wye Valley footballer Elsie Wright has just taken part in an International Youth Football tournament in Vianen in Holland where her team finished runners-up.
Elsie, who lives in Redbrook and plays for Ross Juniors, was selected to represent Hereford Lions Club in the tournament from football clubs across Herefordshire.
She was part of the U15 girls’ team, alongside an U19 and U15 boys’ teams.
Eighty one youngsters, 12 managers, two referees and four support staff travelled to Holland to participate in the 46th annual IJT at Brederodes.
And Elsie’s team finished second out of eight teams, which is the highest position the Hereford Lions Club has ever achieved with the girls’ section.