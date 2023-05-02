Year 8 netball team from John Kyrle High School ventured to Hereford for their final competition of the season, the U13 County Tournament. Despite a last-minute reshuffle of the team due to illness, the new combination of players took the court with determination.
Their first game against St. Mary’s revealed some initial challenges, such as a lack of communication and loose marking, which resulted in an early loss. However, John Kyrle’s team bounced back in spectacular fashion against Hereford Academy, scoring eight unanswered goals. This impressive turnaround was thanks to the confident shooting skills of Ava Chambers and team captain, Lily Fenlon.
Although they experienced two narrow losses against Weobley and Wigmore, which dashed their hopes of progressing to the semi-finals, the team found renewed energy in their 2-1 victory against a formidable Aylestone side and a 1-0 win against Lady Hawkins. These triumphs significantly boosted team morale.
The tournament showcased notable performances, such as the well-timed interceptions by goalkeeper Naomi Way and her fellow goal defence, which prevented the team from conceding multiple goals. Additionally, Ava Chambers demonstrated a marked improvement in her shooting accuracy.
While most players will now take a break from the game until September, some are eager to hone their skills further by attending the Severn Stars coaching workshops during half term. This motivation comes after being inspired by the players they saw in action during their recent trip to watch live Super League netball in Worcester.
The John Kyrle High School Year 8 netball team, featuring Lily Fenlon (Captain), Lohla Pacey, Emma Deacon, Lily Taylor, Ava Chambers, Daisy May Dean, Naomi Way, and Erin Straker, has undoubtedly grown stronger and more resilient as a result of their experiences at the U13 County Tournament.