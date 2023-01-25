NEARLY 600 runners went the extra mile on the racecourse at the Chepstow Running Festival on Sunday (January 29).
Races took place over half-marathon, 10k and 5k distances, and local Monross Trailblazer Rob Nicholls impressed in the longer race, taking third overall in the 262-strong field.
Phil Daniels of Calne RC came home in 1hour 18mins 43 secs to take the half marathon title and over-40 honours, with Les Croupiers’ David Craig fastest over-45 in second just 10 seconds back.
Rob’s 1.20.26 was fastest over-35 man, while Caldicot AC’s Ashley Temudo placed ninth in 1.27.13.
Fastest woman was Joanna Lloyd Davies of Amman Valley Harriers in 1.31.49, followed by Abergavenny runner Lauren Stockley in 1.34.55.
John Moran of Swansea Harriers took the 260-strong 10k race in 36.14 from Iain Cain of Quantock Harriers in 37.03 and Sam Figgures of Port Talbot Harriers in 37.28.
Bideford AAC’s Samanatha Antell scorched around the course to finish fastest woman in sixth overall in 38.31, 1.14 ahaed of clubmate Serane Stone.
Joel Francis Powell led the way home in a 55-strong 5k field, crossing in 19.59, with Melissa Mann quickest woman in 22.46.
Full results at www.runthrough.co.uk/results/
Meanwhile at the Royal Welsh Showground, Monross Trailblazer Gavin Jones came second in the Resolution 5km, hosted by Builth & District Running Club, while club mate Sophie Williams came second in her age category.
Gavin came home in a sizzling 17.34 to finish just 15 seconds behind overall winner Ed Land from Aberystwyth AC.
Third in the 102-strong race was Phil Morris of the host club, 10 seconds further back.
Quickest woman was Builth’s Donna Morris in 18.38, followed by club mate Sophie Cook in 19.40. Sophie Williams was sixth fastest woman and second in the over-35 female class, crossing in 23.40. Results at www.readyset gotiming.co.uk
Over-50 Gloucester AC runner Mike Mansfield set the benchmark at Monmouth’s weekly 5k parkrun on Saturday in 19.22, while fastest woman in 20.34 was Spirit of Monmouth’s Faye Johnson in 20.34, as 121 took part.