MONMOUTHSHIRE 2016 Paralympic champion table tennis player Rob Davies will be competing in Paris having won gold eight years ago in Rio.
Rob was a promising rugby player until a spinal cord injury suffered during a match while playing for Brecon RFC left him in a wheelchair at the age of 21.
While undergoing rehab in hospital in Cardiff, para table tennis player Sara Head recommended Rob give the sport a go.
Abergavenny-born Rob agreed - and went on to become Paralympic men’s class 1 singles champion at Rio 2016 and world No 1 as well as enjoying European Championship success.
Injury ruled him out of defending his Paralympic title at Tokyo 2020, but he has worked hard since then and is looking for more medal success in Paris.
Rob, 40, now living in Brecon, has been awarded an MBE for his services to table tennis.
In Paris, he will line up alongside Aberdare’s Tom Matthews in the men's class 4 doubles from Thursday, August 29, with the gold medal match taking place on Saturday, August 31.
He will then turn attention to the men's class 1 singles which begins on Tuesday, September 3, and concludes on Friday, September 6.