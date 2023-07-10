ROSS CC 1st XI missed out by just two wickets in a tight Marches One home battle with Luctonians last week (Saturday, July 1) .
But only two Ross batters got into double figures, opener Angus McIntyre hitting 70 and Tony Laws 36 in their 157 all out off 38.2 overs.
The rest of the batting line-up managed only 31 off the bat combined, with all but two getting off the mark, but none able to make more than six.
Subagar Etnam took 4-13 off his six overs, backed by Jamie Simpson with three wickets.
In reply, the Ross attack almost pulled the game out of the fire, reducing Luctonians from 71-2 to 82-5, including three ducks, and then 102-7.
But the visitors kept their nerve and crossed the line on 160-8 in the 41st over. Laws was the pick of the bowlers with 3-39 off nine overs, backed by Ben Element and Will Brookes with wicket braces.
Sixty six from Anthony James and 40 from skipper Josh Loade helped Aston Ingham 1st XI to 211-9 off 45 overs away to Hawkesbury Upton in Gloucestershire One.
And they then bowled the hosts out for 177 in 43 overs, Tim Dulson and Mikey Gooch with wicket braces, to keep the pressure on league leaders Rockhampton.
The cricket boot was firmly on the other foot for the 2nds though, as they were blitzed for just 52 runs in 17.2 overs by Gloucestershire 7 visitors King’s Stanley 1st XI.
Only Leo Lockwood made double figures with 18, before the visitors eased to 55-1 in 17.4 overs, Phil Aubrey taking the sole wicket.
Aston 3rds set a target of 155-6 off their 40 overs at home to Upton St Leonards 2nds in Cheltenham/Gloucester/Forest 2 West, Laurence Slim top-scoring with an unbeaten 56, backed by Andrew Leighton with 31 and Mark Mathias with 24 not out.
But the visitors chased it down in 32.2 overs, scoring 156-2 for an eight-wicket win, Lucia Carini and Ethan Drew-White taking the wickets.
Colin Leighton played a captain’s innings scoring 50 not out for Aston 4ths at home to Charlton Kings 4ths in CGF 2 East, backed by Peter Kelsall with 32 and Harry Mutlow 28, as they reached 170-7 in their 40 overs.
But the visitors then raced to 173-5 in 28 overs to secure a five-wicket win, Freddie Hay, Will Kelsall and Mutlow with a wicket apiece alongside two run outs.
Chris Tookey hit a magnificent 135 not out as Goodrich fought out a nailbiter away to derby rivals Woolhope in Marches One.
But the visitors fell just one run short in their 45 overs after being set 244-8 to win.
Joe Mason scored 15 fours in a superb 81 for the hosts backed by Dom Larkin with 41, Ben Owen with 35 and Andrew Tanner with 25.
Tookey then got to work, whacking 20 fours and four sixes in his unbeaten knock.
But only Jake Jarrett with 40 was able to really add to the total, and his run out followed by Jimmy Moreton going the same way for a duck saw them fall agonisingly short.
Australian all-rounder Brad Ryder led the way for Newent with a sparkling 101 not out and a three-wicket haul in an eight-wicket Gloucestershire 2 win away to Rockhampton 2nds.
Simon Clark also took three wickets as the hosts were all out for 213 in the 45th over, before Ryder’s heroics, backed by Paddy Thompson with 46 and Richard Howell with 36 not out, guided them to 214-2 in 42 overs.
Newent Lions skittled out St Briavels for 84 in 32.1 overs at home in CGF 1 West, five batsmen failing to score, as Jamie Wood bagged a five-wicket haul.
And they strolled to 87-1 in 25.4 overs to claim victory, Josh Ralph scoring 28 not out and Jack Griffiths 25 not out.
Ethan Lerego hit 61 off 73 balls for Fownhope Strollers 1st XI at home to Canon Frome in Marches One, backed by skipper George Wood-Cole with 30 and Ben Boswell with 20, as they reached 189 all out in the 45th over.
But Sarvesh Kotian cracked 119 off 80 balls, including 16 fours and five sixes, as the visitors raced to 191-3 in 31.3 overs to claim a seven-wicket win.
Richard Bowman fell seven short of a ton as his 94 helped Huntley to an eight-wicket win away to Redmarley 2nds in CGF 1 West.
The hosts set a target of 189-5 in their 40 overs, Stephen Wood taking two wickets, before the opener’s fireworks, backed by Jon Green with an unbeaten 62, lit the visitors’ way to 190-2 in 37.3 overs.
Dymock 1st XI also won by eight wickets at home to Woodpeckers in Gloucestershire 3, chasing down 202-5 in 40 overs with 203-2 in just 29.3 overs.
Darcy Harmer scored an unbeaten 89 not out, including 10 fours and five sixes, after taking two wickets, while fellow opener Brandon Caffull cracked six sixes and three fours in a sparkling 61.